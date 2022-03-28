ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Woman found dead, locked inside storage unit near Centennial, Durango

8newsnow.com
 21 hours ago

Woman found dead, locked inside storage unit near Centennial, Durango. Woman found dead, locked inside storage unit near …....

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTHR

Boone County woman found dead, husband arrested

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
ABC6.com

Police: Woman found dead inside Providence home ruled homicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a woman’s body was found dead inside a home early Tuesday morning in the Elmwood section of the city. Police responded to Parkis Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. Investigators are ruling this as a homicide. The woman’s name or age wasn’t...
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
WTNH

Woman found dead outside Meriden condo complex

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead Sunday night in Meriden. Officers responded to the Atrium Condominium/Apartment complex on East Main Street at 9:25 p.m. after receiving multiple calls of possible shots fired. A 37-year-old woman was found in the driveway of the complex. She was pronounced […]
MERIDEN, CT
WILX-TV

Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December. According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Carson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Missing woman found dead near Fourth of July Pass

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – A North Idaho woman reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.  Janelle M. Burchfield went missing on Monday when she got out of a car on Fourth of July Pass.  Kootenai County deputies searched for her, but were unable to find her. Volunteer search and rescue crews responded to the area and found her body...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
WDVM 25

Missing woman believed to be found dead

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
FOX40

Missing woman found dead near rugged Placer County trail

ALTA, Calif. (KTXL) — The body of a missing Sacramento woman was found Sunday morning along a steep and rugged trail in Placer County. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Kerina Blue was reported missing to the Sacramento Police Department around 1 a.m. on Saturday by her parents. Police said Blue was at-risk due […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cyclist#Durango Woman#Las Vegas Lights Fc#World#Largest Bounce House#Payton Malone#Sherry S Forecast
Daily Voice

Woman, 22, Found Dead In Central PA Home: Police

An "apparent assault" has left a woman dead in a central Pennsylvania home on Thursday, according to the police. East Hempfield Township police were called by Lancaster County Wide Communications to a cardiac arrest at a home in the 2900 block of Spring Valley Road Thursday, Mar. 10 around 11:20 p.m., according to a release by the police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
WBOC

Man Found Dead in Ditch Near Burning Vehicle

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) - A man was found dead in a ditch not far from a burning vehicle on Wednesday, Delaware State Police said. Troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, police said in a news release. Nearby, troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch. He was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy, police said.
SEAFORD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy