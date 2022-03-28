ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Washington police officer stabbed to death on Las Vegas Strip

8newsnow.com
 19 hours ago

Washington police officer stabbed to death on Las Vegas Strip. Washington police officer stabbed to death on Las …. County judge...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Las Vegas, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
CBoardingGroup

Man wins huge jackpot at Las Vegas Airport

In a fortunate turn of events, a California resident hit a huge jackpot at the Las Vegas Airport while playing the popular Wheel of Fortune slot machine. Find out how much he won here!. A Van Nuys, California resident hit the jackpot of a lifetime when he won $328,655 dollars...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Strip#Las Vegas Valley#Police#Mountain Lion#Las Vegas Lights Fc#World#Largest Bounce House#Payton Malone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
Fox5 KVVU

Illinois man hits $1M jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A visitor from Illinois was the lucky winner of more than $1 million after hitting a Mega Jackpot on Face Up Pai Gow at The Cromwell Las Vegas on Tuesday. Dennis Albers, a resident of Morton, Ill., was in town for a meeting and tried...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Police search for missing woman, 44, last seen in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for the public’s help as they search for a missing 44-year-old woman last seen in Las Vegas. Belinda Link may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, police say. Link has green eyes, blonde hair and is described as weighing 220 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Tri-City Herald

Mom of three shoots and kills her ex-boyfriend after break-in, Nevada police say

A woman shot and killed her ex-boyfriend following an early morning break-in at her home, Las Vegas police told news sources. The mother of three called 911 at 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, to report her ex-boyfriend had shattered a window to break into her home in the 2900 block of Seasons Avenue, police told KLAS. Dispatchers heard the man break another window.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC10

Remains found in Nevada ID'd as missing California man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in rural Nevada last year have been identified as those of a California man reported missing by his family in 2020. The Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office used DNA testing to identify the remains as those of Jered...
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy