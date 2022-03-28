ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jason Momoa says he's 'shocked' Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
 19 hours ago
“Dune” actor Jason Momoa said he was “shocked” when fellow actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock over a joke about his wife during Sunday’s broadcast of the Academy Awards.

"I was pretty shocked," Momoa told People magazine on Sunday after the ceremony.

"I don't know. You just never know where people are at, you know? There's a tipping point for everyone, right? I've had my places," Momoa added. "He can ask for forgiveness. Sometimes you're just sensitive. We're all sensitive. I'm not walking in his shoes, [but] I've definitely been in places like that."

Momoa added that he believes Smith and Rock will hash it out and settle their differences, citing Smith as an “amazing human being,” according to People.

“It's just people, we're under a microscope,” Momoa added. “I don't know what really it was for him, be he's an amazing human being. Both of them. And they'll work it out.”

Momoa is among many celebrities, politicians and pundits who have weighed in on the actor slapping Rock after a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head. She has publicly shared her struggles with alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

Rosie O’Donnell compared Will Smith to former President Trump, blasting the “King Richard” actor as a “narcissistic madman” who isn’t being held “accountable” for slapping Chris Rock during the Oscars.

Rock has not commented publicly on the incident but declined to file a police report, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Academy released a statement early Monday morning saying it "does not condone violence of any form."

Larry K. Curtis
15h ago

Picking on someone who is suffering from something she has no control over... That impacts her metal wellbeing and livelihood is not OK...making a joke at the expense of someone's health is NOT OKAY!!!

Ronald Tetzlaff
15h ago

Will stood up for his wife and that was okay, but i think he could of handle a little different.

