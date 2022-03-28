ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Red Bull Slushes are back at Sonic, including a new ‘summer edition’ flavor

By Deb Kiner
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 19 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Bull Slushes are back at Sonic Drive-In, including a new Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot flavor. The slushes will be available through Aug. 28. Sonic app users can get them for half price any...

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

