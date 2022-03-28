L.A. to unveil Historic Filipinotown Eastern gateway this spring

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — In time to mark Asian Pacific American Heritage month, the city of Los Angeles is set to install and unveil the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway this spring, in May.

“After many years, countless meetings, and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, I’m proud to share that the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway will be installed and unveiled this spring,” said Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell .

Officially titled ”Talang Gabay,” which means “Our Guiding Star,” the gateway was commissioned by the city and will stand 30 feet high and span 82 feet across the width of Beverly Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Works. The total construction cost was $587,000.

“This project has been a labor of love by so many people in Historic Filipinotown,” O’Farrell continued. “This beautiful, historic landmark will be a source of pride for the Filipino community, and will rightfully celebrate this vibrant neighborhood and the incredible contributions Filipino Americans make to Los Angeles.”

The work on the gateway will include designs like the Parol, the Gumamela flower - also known as hibiscus, and the Sarimanok. All, Public Works said, are symbols with roots in Filipino culture.

The effort to install a landmark at the eastern entrance to Historic Filipinotown has been in the works for nearly two decades.

"Our community has been waiting for this for so long, and we are so excited. Dreams do come true!” said Cecile Ramos, community leader and President of the Historic Filipinotown Neighborhood Council.

“As someone who has lived and worked in this neighborhood for many years, I am grateful that our beautiful community is being celebrated for its contributions to our great city."

Ahead of the gateway opening, a 3D model of the installation can be seen at O’Farrell’s district office at 1722 Sunset Blvd in Echo Park.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok