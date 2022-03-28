ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

L.A. to unveil Historic Filipinotown Eastern gateway this spring

By Marie Estrada
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JBeG_0esFfacH00

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — In time to mark Asian Pacific American Heritage month, the city of Los Angeles is set to install and unveil the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway this spring, in May.

“After many years, countless meetings, and a lot of blood, sweat, and tears, I’m proud to share that the Historic Filipinotown Eastern Gateway will be installed and unveiled this spring,” said Councilmember Mitch O’Farrell .

Officially titled ”Talang Gabay,” which means “Our Guiding Star,” the gateway was commissioned by the city and will stand 30 feet high and span 82 feet across the width of Beverly Boulevard, according to the Department of Public Works. The total construction cost was $587,000.

“This project has been a labor of love by so many people in Historic Filipinotown,” O’Farrell continued. “This beautiful, historic landmark will be a source of pride for the Filipino community, and will rightfully celebrate this vibrant neighborhood and the incredible contributions Filipino Americans make to Los Angeles.”

The work on the gateway will include designs like the Parol, the Gumamela flower - also known as hibiscus, and the Sarimanok. All, Public Works said, are symbols with roots in Filipino culture.

The effort to install a landmark at the eastern entrance to Historic Filipinotown has been in the works for nearly two decades.

"Our community has been waiting for this for so long, and we are so excited. Dreams do come true!” said Cecile Ramos, community leader and President of the Historic Filipinotown Neighborhood Council.

“As someone who has lived and worked in this neighborhood for many years, I am grateful that our beautiful community is being celebrated for its contributions to our great city."

Ahead of the gateway opening, a 3D model of the installation can be seen at O’Farrell’s district office at 1722 Sunset Blvd in Echo Park.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian#Pacific American#Mayorofla#Lacity#Filipino Americans
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SFGate

Gas prices are already over $8 a gallon in at least one California town

Prices in the town of Mendocino, CA, were above $8 per gallon on the morning of Tuesday, March 8. 2022. (Photo courtesy of Edward Thomas) As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, prices at the pump are exploding across the United States. The national average for a gallon of gas hit $4.17 on Tuesday; that's 55 cents more than a week ago, AAA said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Actress’s Malibu Home Hits the Market for Nearly $100 Million

This “Yellowstone” actress’s malibu home recently hit the market for almost $100. Who is this actress, you ask? Well, it’s none other than Barret Swatek. The 45-year-old actress’s trophy home sits on a bluff above El Sol County Beach. The stunning Malibu home is owned by “Yellowstone” actress Barret Swatek and retired hedge-fund manager Adam Weiss. The two are selling the California dream house for $99.5 million. However, that’s more than double what the couple paid the property in 2018. Back then, records state that they dished out $45 million for the mansion. At $99.5 million, the home earns the title of the sixth-most expensive home currently on the market in Los Angeles County. Not only that, but it’s also the second-priciest in Malibu.
MALIBU, CA
Travel Bugs World

Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. Visit now before the summer crowds

The results are in. Three California beaches ranked in the Top 25 beaches in the U.S. These much-loved beaches are loved by both locals and travelers alike. These beaches are all within 4 hours travel time from Los Angeles. Keep reading to find out which are the top 3 beaches in California, as ranked in the 2022 TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice awards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy