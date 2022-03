RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A Chipotle Mexican Grill will soon be coming to East County Line Road in Ridgeland, so says Mayor Gene McGee. The restaurant will be in the 800 block of County Line next to the new Starbucks coffee shop. It will be at the site where the old Shrimp Basket was located.

RIDGELAND, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO