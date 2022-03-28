Detroit woman arraigned on first-degree murder charge for hit-and-run of woman who saved child

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit woman has been arraigned and charged with the hit-and-run death of a woman who shoved a child out of harm’s way in a front yard on the city’s east side.

Shedrica Odessa Smith is facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of assault with intent to murder for the death of Tiffany Watson on March 20 outside of a home in the 15760 block of Manning Street, near 7 Mile and Hayes.

The 31-year-old Smith allegedly got into an SUV and drove at Watson, 41, and hit her with the vehicle after a dispute, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Detroit police officials have said the hit-and-run was intentional and Smith never tried to avoid hitting Watson.

Detroit Police Chief James White said video appeared to show Watson pushing a child out of the way of the car. Authorities have not released any information about that child.

The prosecutor’s office says the police were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. that night for a reported shooting, and when officers showed up, they found Watson lying in the street. She was unresponsive, with tire marks around her body, according to the WCPO.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Detroit police conducted an investigation and arrested Smith on Friday.

She was arraigned Sunday and remanded to jail. Smith is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on April 4.