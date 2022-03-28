ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Agent: Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotters 'excited' about bomb

By ED WHITE Associated Press
 21 hours ago

Two men described as leaders of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer were thrilled as they watched videos of powerful explosives, a few hours before driving north to scout her vacation home, an FBI agent testified Monday. In summer 2020, Tim Bates was working undercover as “Red”...

