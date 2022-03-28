Michigan Health Officials Report 1,258 Coronavirus Cases, 6 Deaths

Michigan health officials are reporting 1,258 coronavirus cases and six deaths since Friday.

According to the MDHHS, between Saturday, Sunday and Monday, the average number of cases per day is approximately 420.

In total, Michigan has had 2,074,401 confirmed coronavirus cases and 32,758 total confirmed covid-related deaths.

As of March 25, 5,677,540 Michiganders ages five and older have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

As of March 24, 6,644,665 Michiganders ages 16 and older have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

As of Jan. 20, 1,421,905 Michiganders have been reported to have recovered from the coronavirus.

According to the MDHHS, starting the week of April 4, they will be updating data in the following way:

Case and death data will be updated once per week on Wednesdays.

Case and death data will be inclusive of both confirmed and probable cases and deaths.

The cumulative county COVID-19 case rate map will be replaced with a map of the CDC COVID-19 community levels and will be refreshed on Fridays.

For all the latest coronavirus information, including case numbers, deaths and vaccine totals, click here.