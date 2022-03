We sit at a critical juncture in the US healthcare system when it comes to embracing diversity, equity, and justice. Are we willing to push for meaningful change? Or will we let these noble values simply languish as buzzwords? As healthcare providers, physical therapists have an obligation to effectively treat an array of patients while ensuring accessibility, inclusivity, and human dignity for everyone. But to do so, we must think critically about improving the patient experience as well as the attraction of top talent to our field and the effects systemic racism on our ability to accomplish these goals.

HEALTH ・ 15 DAYS AGO