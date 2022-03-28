ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Compelling Sign of Alien Life: Methane Could Be the First Detectable Indication of Life Beyond Earth

By University of California, Santa Cruz
scitechdaily.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study assesses the planetary context in which the detection of methane in an exoplanet’s atmosphere could be considered a compelling sign of life. If life is abundant in the universe, atmospheric methane may be the first sign of life beyond Earth detectable by astronomers. Although nonbiological processes can generate...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 3

