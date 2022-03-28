ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Film academy condemns Will Smith slap, starts review of Oscars incident

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (Reuters) – The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the...

kdal610.com

ETOnline.com

Jaden Smith Speaks Out After Dad Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars

Jaden Smith is speaking out after his father, Will Smith's, show-stopping moment at the 2022 Oscars. Jaden took to Twitter after his dad won the Oscar for Best Actor, following the moment where he slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife, and Jaden's mother, Jada Pinkett Smith.
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscar Winner Tom Fleischman Resigns From Motion Picture Academy Over Controversial Telecast Plans (Exclusive)

Tom Fleischman, an Oscar-winning rerecording mixer best known for his decades-long collaboration with Martin Scorsese, has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over its controversial plan not to present eight categories live during the broadcast of the 94th Academy Awards, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. A move that has been met with a storm of criticism, the Academy plans to present Oscars in documentary short, film editing, makeup/hairstyling, original score, production design, animated short, live-action short, and Fleischman’s own discipline, sound, inside the Dolby Theatre in the hour before the March 27 broadcast commences, recording and editing...
MOVIES
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
KXLY

The 25 worst Best Picture nominees in Oscar history

Each year, cinema aficionados wait with bated breath for the Academy Awards, a ceremony that upholds the tradition of honoring the year’s best films—in concept, at least. In reality, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences doesn’t always get it right when it comes to nominations and awards alike. That’s especially true in retrospect, with previous nominees and winners showing their age over time. What was once considered classic may now seem relatively subpar, or at the very least, insignificant.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

The Oscars Will Feature A Live Encanto Performance That Apparently Has The Internet Outraged

The 2022 Oscars are less than two weeks, and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC are getting creative in their attempts to boost ratings after years prior. The award show will finally have hosts again, with Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes set to be recurring on stage, there will be a Fan Favorite Oscar voted by the internet, and as a recent commercial has revealed, the first live performance of Encanto’s hit song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” will be part of the telecast. Many young fans will be happy about this, but the internet is not to pleased, per many first reactions.
MOVIES
#Academy Awards#Art#Film Star#Reuters
Benzinga

Elon Musk Reacts To Will Smith Punching Chris Rock At Oscars

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk on Monday reacted to a tweet discussing the act of Will Smith punching Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. What Happened: "Tick Tock," said Musk — in response to a tweet that said "it now takes celebrity blood sport to cut through" for Oscars — seemingly implying that time is running out for either Oscars or Hollywood at large.
CELEBRITIES
Thrillist

Will Smith’s Path to the Oscars Started with ‘Six Degrees of Separation’

Consider for a moment: you’re an up-and-coming television actor at the helm of a wildly successful sitcom. A move to the silver screen would seem like the inevitable next step, but your Hollywood bona fides are far from established. You anxiously await the call for your agent to tell you that you’ve made it, the big one has come through, you’re a multi-millionaire. All of your debts are cleared. You’re a leading man.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oscars live: 'Dune' wins first Oscar of the night, for sound

“Dune” has won the first Oscar of this year’s ceremony, taking home the sound award in a pre-telecast ceremony. Inside the Dolby Theatre the ceremony is unfolding virtually indistinguishable from the live broadcast. The winners of eight Oscars bestowed in the first hour will be weaved into the main broadcast that begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC.
MOVIES
SFGate

IATSE Calls Out Academy’s ‘Detrimental’ Decision to Reformat Oscars Telecast

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the largest union representing behind-the-scenes workers in North America, has joined the growing number of critics expressing their disapproval of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision to pre-record eight craft categories at the Oscars. The eight categories to...
ENTERTAINMENT
GamesRadar+

Will Smith wins Best Actor at the Oscars 2022

Will Smith has won the Best Actor Oscar at the 2022 Academy Awards for his role in King Richard. He was up against Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (Tick... Tick... Boom), Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth), and Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos). "Richard Williams was...
CELEBRITIES
ABC News

Oscars 2022: Inside the 10 films nominated for best picture

Ten films are up for the highly coveted best picture award at the 94th Academy Awards. While no singular film has dominated awards season thus far, "The Power of the Dog" reigned supreme in terms of Oscar nominations with 12 in total. "Dune" is close behind with 10. The other...
MOVIES
Fox News

2022 Oscars called out by viewers over COVID joke and more

Even while many are saying the Oscars are on "life support," the 94th Annual Academy Awards was not short of controversy and the internet was set ablaze a few times during the ceremony. Before the show aired at its rightful place, the famed Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, the 2022...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Elle

Beyoncé Wears a Dramatic Yellow Gown to the 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé rightfully earned her first-ever Oscar nomination this year, and the superstar graced the Academy Awards with her presence—and a showstopper red carpet look during the last hour of the ceremony. Beyoncé was filmed in the audience during Billie Eilish's performance wearing a dramatic yellow dress. Viewers on Twitter quickly took screenshots:
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars 2022: Order of Awards Presented

The 2022 Oscars will take place at the Dolby on Sunday, where hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes will recognize the best in film during the live telecast. Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog leads nominees with 12 nods. Other top-nominated films include Kenneth Branagh’s Belfast, Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, Reinaldo Marcus Green’s King Richard and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story.More from The Hollywood ReporterOscars: Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead' Wins Twitter Fan-Favorite AwardOscars: Best Costume Design Winner Jenny Beavan Says She "Nearly Said No" to Designing 'Cruella'Oscars: 'Drive My Car' Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Thanks His Actors for Best International Film Win The 94th annual Academy Awards will kick off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. The order in which the awards will be presented follows. Supporting actress Sound Cinematography Documentary short Visual effects Animated feature Animated Short Supporting actor International film Live-action short Costume design Original screenplay Adapted screenplay Score Film editing Documentary feature Production design Original song Directing Lead actor Makeup and hairstyling Lead actress Best picture Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES

