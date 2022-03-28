Democratic governors dole out checks amid reelection bids

Democratic governors up for reelection in key battleground states have figured out a way to entice voters: by offering them cash.

Pandemic-era federal tax relief funds resulted in an unexpected consequence for many governors across the country, leaving millions and even billions of dollars in tax revenue. Possible cash incentives in different states include $500 checks to around 800,000 eligible taxpayers or $400 rebates to delivery drivers for every car they own.

The Hill’s national politics reporter, Reid Wilson, explains further this potentially lucrative campaign idea in the video above.