MTA to be made 'whole' if gas tax suspended: agency chief

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Despite concerns that a proposed state gas tax suspension would cost the MTA $400 million in the first year, MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said there is "good news" following discussions with lawmakers and Governor Kathy Hochul.

Fearing that a proposed state gas suspension would deplete the MTA's budget and damage its bond rating, Lieber assured 1010 WINS' Brigitte Quinn on Monday that the MTA would be made whole and refunded to the last dollar as lawmakers negotiate the state budget.

"That's what I got to be concerned about, making sure that the riders are we're not growing the MTA deficit," he said.

He added that these commitments come as riders return to the MTA.

"We're offering discounts. We kept the fair unchanged," Lieber continued. "Thanks to Gov. Hochul, we're offering new discounts, especially for commuter rail riders."

With ridership approaching pre-omicron levels, this return comes amidst skyrocketing gas prices and looming concerns about MTA safety.

Lieber noted that these concerns have not dissipated, though the focus of state and city leaders is "making a difference."

"Subway crime concerns have not abated, but here's the news: the mayor and the governor have made subway safety a huge priority, and we've never heard of elected officials at that level talking about this every day all day," he said.

Lieber added, "It's making a difference... . We're really starting to turn the corner on this. It's going to take a little while, but [it's an] incredible investment from City Hall and Albany."