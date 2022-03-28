ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinkett Smith's hair loss from alopecia at center of spat

By LINDSEY TANNER, AP Medical Writer
WRAL News
WRAL News
 1 day ago

A disease that causes hair loss is at the center of the most talked-about moment at Sunday’s Oscars ceremony. Actress Jada Pinkett Smith disclosed four years ago that she has alopecia and it’s the reason she has shaved her head or worn turbans in public. It’s unclear...

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

