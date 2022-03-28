ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MTU’s Colin Swoyer signs NHL contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

By TV6 News Team
WLUC
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech hockey senior defenseman Colin Swoyer has signed a one-year, entry-level contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced by general manager Ron Hextall on Monday. Swoyer was an undrafted free agent. The contract will begin with the 2022-23 season. Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton...

