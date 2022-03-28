ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Study finds microplastics in blood

By David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37aI3w_0esFau3m00

We've heard about how micro-plastics are turning up in the food that we eat. Now, those little particles have shown up in our bloodstreams.

Scientists from The Netherlands say they found microplastics in the blood and they could be moving towards human organs as well.

LISTEN TO 1080 KRLD FOR LATEST NEWS, WEATHER & TRAFFIC.

In the study, published in the Journal Environmental International , the researchers found those plastics in 80 percent of the volunteers that they tested. Half of them had plastics used in drink bottles, a third had polystyrene which is used in Styrofoam.

They say it's the first time this has ever happened in their testing. They say those plastic particles could get into our system through food, air, water, or even in toothpaste or lip gloss.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
One Green Planet

Study Finds Over 150 Chemicals in Drinks and Water Packaged in Plastic Bottles

A new study found that reusing plastic water bottles causes harmful chemicals to leak into the drinks. But this doesn’t mean just getting a new plastic water bottle every time!. Source: WION/Shutterstock. Researchers at the Brunel University in London found 150 chemicals in drinks from plastic bottles, and 18...
HEALTH
WISH-TV

Microplastics found in human blood for first time, scientists say

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Researchers in the Netherlands have detected microplastics for the first time in human blood. In a study, published Thursday in peer-reviewed scientific journal Environment International, scientists from Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam report that certain microplastics were found in almost 80 per cent of the small sample of people tested.
SCIENCE
IFLScience

Wet Wipes May Be Behind A Disease Outbreak That's Hit Over 200 People

Wet wipes are the prime suspect in an unusual disease outbreak sweeping across hospitals in Norway. At least 239 people in 33 hospitals across Norway have fallen sick after being infected with the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (NIPH). The outbreak was first reported...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microplastics#Plastics#Volunteers#Styrofoam
TheConversationAU

Wearing shoes in the house is just plain gross. The verdict from scientists who study indoor contaminants

You probably clean your shoes if you step in something muddy or disgusting (please pick up after your dog!). But when you get home, do you always de-shoe at the door? Plenty of Australians don’t. For many, what you drag in on the bottom of your shoes is the last thing on the mind as one gets home. We are environmental chemists who have spent a decade examining the indoor environment and the contaminants people are exposed to in their own homes. Although our examination of the indoor environment, via our DustSafe program, is far from complete, on the question of whether...
LIFESTYLE
PennLive.com

Gallon jugs of hand sanitizer recalled because they contain poisonous methanol

Tennessee Technical Coatings Corp. has voluntarily recalled gallon jugs of hand sanitizer because an analysis by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found it contains methanol. The FDA said, “Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache blurred vision, coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous...
HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Recycled Plastics Harm Environment by Leaking Hazardous Chemicals, According to Experts

According to studies, recycled plastic bottles leak more hazardous substances into their contents than new plastic bottles. Over 150 contaminants were discovered in plastic bottles that were transferred into liquids. Around 18 people had blood levels that were over the legal limit. Researchers have cautioned that a commonly recycled plastic...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Hard Plastic Pieces Prompt Food Recall In 20 States

What an unsettling thought: Sometimes the very foods we turn to for nourishment, enjoyment, or both can take our breath away in a frightening instant. Some products pose choking hazards to children, thanks to their shape, size, or how difficult they are to eat when undercooked (via the CDC). But in other cases, unexpected objects can make food hard to swallow, leading to recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
The Guardian

Revealed: the dangerous chemicals in your food wrappers

Independent testing of more than 100 packaging products from US restaurant and grocery chains identified PFAS chemicals in many of the wrappers, a Consumer Reports investigation has found. The potentially dangerous “forever chemicals“were found in food packaging including paper bags for french fries, wrappers for hamburgers, molded fiber salad bowls...
FOOD SAFETY
One Green Planet

Don’t Drink Another Bottled Water Until You Watch This Video

@theholistichusband Reply to @liraaa.g #water #waterpurifier #purifiedwater #cleanwater #watersafety #healthtips #healthydrinks ♬ original sound – Joshua Feigelman. This TikTok user warns his viewers not to drink another bottled water until they watch this video. @theholistichusband explains that many popular brands of plastic water bottles, but especially carbonated water, can contain a toxic chemical known as PFAS.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
WebMD

Jergens Moisturizer Recalled Due to Bacteria Risk

MONDAY, March 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Before slathering on your Jergens moisturizer, check the label. Certain lots have been recalled because they may be contaminated with bacteria that pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems. Pluralibacter gergoviae bacteria typically pose little medical risk to healthy people, according...
HEALTH
Popculture

McDonald's, Burger King and Other Major Fast Food Chains Found to Have Dangerous Chemicals in Wrappers

High levels of dangerous chemicals known as PFAS were found in food packaging at several well-known fast-food and fast-casual restaurants and grocery store chains, including Burger King and McDonald's. ABC Omaha reports that in addition to the two competing joints, Nathan's Famous, Cava, Arby's, Chick-fil-A, Stop & Shop and Sweetgreen all had products that contained the chemicals in the packaging. The investigative findings were released on Thursday, March 24.
FOOD SAFETY
LiveScience

Plastic-eating bacteria: Genetic engineering and environmental impact

Plastic-eating bacteria could help to one day tackle some of the 14 million tons of plastic that is offloaded into our oceans every year. Plastic pollution leads to severe impact on marine ecosystems and can affect human health. For example, once plastic enters the ocean it can suffocate and entangle animals, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
SCIENCE
Good News Network

New Plant-Derived Sustainable ‘Plastic’ is Tough as Bone and Hard as Aluminum

The strongest part of a tree lies not in its trunk or its sprawling roots, but in the walls of its microscopic cells. A single wood cell wall is constructed from fibers of cellulose—nature’s most abundant polymer, and the main structural component of all plants and algae. Within each fiber are reinforcing cellulose nanocrystals, or CNCs, which are chains of organic polymers arranged in nearly perfect crystal patterns. At the nanoscale, CNCs are stronger and stiffer than Kevlar. If the crystals could be worked into materials in significant fractions, CNCs could be a route to stronger, more sustainable, naturally derived plastics.
ENVIRONMENT
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy