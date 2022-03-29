ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Hardin County man sentenced for escape

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 1 hour ago
Hardin County resident Matthew Beltz, 49, was sentenced Monday to five years in prison on charges of escape and attempted receiving stolen property. A jury trial for Beltz was underway last month for his role in two home burglaries near Harrod when he entered into a plea deal with prosecutors. J Swygart | The Lima News

LIMA — A Hardin County man initially charged with taking part in two robberies in eastern Allen County was sentenced Monday to five years in prison.

Jurors late last month heard one day of testimony in the trial of Matthew Beltz, but as immediately prior to the trial’s second day Beltz entered into an agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Beltz, 49, of Kenton, was indicted by a grand jury in May of last year on two counts of second-degree felony burglary, one count of escape, also a felony of the second degree, and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordnance, a third-degree felony. The burglary and theft charges were related to burglaries committed at two locations near Harrod in rural Allen County. The escape charge stemmed from Beltz’s failure to return to jail after a medical furlough.

Beltz subsequently agreed to plead guilty to a Bill of Information charging him with two counts of attempted receiving stolen property, felonies of the fifth degree. All the remaining charges, with the exception of the escape, were dismissed.

During Beltz’s sentencing hearing Monday, Special Prosecutor Al Smith termed the Hardin County man an “ongoing risk to society” based on his lengthy criminal record. Defense attorney Andrea Henning said Beltz was a “long-time (drug) addict … that’s not an excuse; just the facts here.”

Judge Jeffrey Reed said Beltz would be eligible to seek judicial release after serving four years of his sentence.

Earlier this month, Larry Woodruff, another Hardin County man convicted of taking part in the Allen County robberies, was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison. Woodruff pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony count of burglary and an amended count of burglary that was downgraded to a third-degree felony.

Woodruff testified at Beltz’s trial and said he entered a home on Harrod Road on March 15, 2021, and removed tools, several guns and a pair of Air Jordan tennis shoes, among other items. Woodruff admitted to standing outside the residence and taking the items to a waiting car, driven by his wife, Jennifer. Several of those items were later discovered when Hardin County authorities obtained a search warrant and entered Beltz’s apartment in Kenton.

Woodruff also testified that Beltz entered a home on Faulkner Road occupied by an elderly woman but did not steal anything there.

Jennifer Woodruff has been charged in connection with the robberies but continues to elude authorities.

Crime & Safety
#Sentencing#Guns
