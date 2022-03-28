ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine

By Jourdan Vian
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 19 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NmTmW_0esFYqWc00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man will spend seven years in prison and five years on supervision for selling crack cocaine in March of last year.

Antjuano Green, 40, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty Nov. 19, 2021, to distributing cocaine.

Green sold 41.9 grams of crack to a La Crosse Police Department confidential informant March 17 and 12.9 grams of crack March 29. Green was arrested March 30, and police found another 16.9 grams of crack and 3.4 grams of powder cocaine in his vehicle, as well as $4,440 in cash. Green admitted to selling drugs.

Green was on state supervision for selling cocaine at the time. His supervision was revoked and he is serving 3 and a half years in prison for the state charges.

The charge against Green was the result of an investigation conducted by the Campbell, La Crosse and Onalaska police departments. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHG-TV

Man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to prison

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County man convicted of attempted murder will spend decades behind bars. Tuesday, Adriane Melanson, 22, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Under Florida’s “10-20-Life” law, Melanson will serve the first 20 years day-for-day. In April 2020, Panama City Police...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WVNS

Beckley man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl

BECKELY, WV(WVNS) — A man from the Beckley area was sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl after he entered a guilty plea in December 2021. Rashad Lewis Morris, 30, of Beckley, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. According to court documents, Morris sold fentanyl to an undercover officer with the Beckley […]
BECKLEY, WV
The Telegraph

Six face meth felony charges

EDWARDSVILLE - A Cottage Hills woman was charged with a Class 2 felony related to methamphetamine. Martha A. Price, 46, of Cottage Hills, was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The case was presented by the Pontoon Beach Police Department. According to court documents, on April 20, Price possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver. Bail was set at $50,000.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
La Crosse County, WI
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Onalaska, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

Contractor Found Dead In ‘Deep Shaft’ In Osseo

OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Osseo say a contractor was found dead at the bottom of a “deep shaft” Saturday night. Officers were performing a welfare check at 316 Second Street NE after the contractor was not heard from for several hours. He was found dead inside just after 8 p.m., the Osseo Police Department said. Police said his death appeared accidental, and it is being investigated.
OSSEO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack Cocaine#Prison#Campbell
CBS Minnesota

Charges: April Oleary Drove Drunk At 120+ MPH Before Fatal Maple Grove Crash

Originally published March 1 MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota State Patrol investigators have estimated a 21-year-old Otsego woman was driving over 120 mph before causing a fatal three-vehicle crash last September, according to charges filed in Hennepin County. April Oleary faces three felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide and three additional felony counts of criminal vehicular operation in connection to the Sept. 12 incident. (credit: Hennepin County) According to the complaint, officers were dispatched at 4:30 a.m. to the incident on the 15500 block of County Road 81 in Maple Grove. When they arrived, officers saw that three vehicles were...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Columbus Dispatch

Woman profited from sending drug-soaked papers to Ohio inmates, federal prosecutors say

A South African woman is accused by federal authorities of mailing paper soaked with K2, a designer drug, to inmates in Ohio prisons. Federal agents on Thursday arrested 46-year-old Tanya Baird at John Glenn Columbus International Airport and charged her with importing controlled substances, a federal crime punishable by up to 20 years in prison.  ...
COLUMBUS, OH
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Buffalo County barn fire kills 100 cows

ALMA, Wis. (WKBT) — A barn fire in Buffalo County killed an estimated 100 cattle Sunday according to the sheriff’s office. The Buffalo County Communications Center took the call of a fire at S1878 Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. Fire crews from 12 departments spanning five counties were dispatched to the...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Independent

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

A South Carolina sheriff is defending the fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can't be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.The remarks by Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott came Sunday amid an outcry over the Saturday shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed in Columbia after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence.“We can’t expect these deputies to go out here and be killed," Lott told reporters. “They have to protect themselves. And that’s what this deputy did yesterday....
LAW ENFORCEMENT
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy