La Crosse man sentenced to prison for selling crack cocaine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man will spend seven years in prison and five years on supervision for selling crack cocaine in March of last year.

Antjuano Green, 40, was sentenced Friday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson after pleading guilty Nov. 19, 2021, to distributing cocaine.

Green sold 41.9 grams of crack to a La Crosse Police Department confidential informant March 17 and 12.9 grams of crack March 29. Green was arrested March 30, and police found another 16.9 grams of crack and 3.4 grams of powder cocaine in his vehicle, as well as $4,440 in cash. Green admitted to selling drugs.

Green was on state supervision for selling cocaine at the time. His supervision was revoked and he is serving 3 and a half years in prison for the state charges.

The charge against Green was the result of an investigation conducted by the Campbell, La Crosse and Onalaska police departments. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s Office also provided assistance in the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven P. Anderson prosecuted this case.

