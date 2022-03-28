ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

DA assigns prosecutor to investigation of deadly garage collapse

WCVB
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYONKERS, N.Y. — Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said his office will investigate whether there was "some degree of negligence that may rise to the level of criminality" in the deadly collapse of a parking...

www.wcvb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Peter Monsini Identified As Worker Killed During Collapse At Government Center Parking Garage

BOSTON (CBS) – Police confirmed the man killed Saturday during a partial collapse at the Government Center Parking Garage in Boston was Peter Monsini of South Easton. The 51-year-old demolition worker was operating a smaller sized piece of equipment, possibly jackhammering, when the floor came crashing down. Monsini fell from the ninth floor and died. Debris could be seen on top of the equipment after it fell to the ground below. Monsini was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 4. he aftermath of the partial collapse at the Government Center garage on Saturday evening. (Photo Credit: Tim Cappalli) On Sunday, a Boston Fire Department ladder truck was used by inspectors to get a closer look at the garage. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu tweeted Sunday about the Monsini’s death. “Boston mourns the life of a construction worker lost in a horrible tragedy at the Government Center garage construction site. Our hearts are with his family & loved ones. We’re working closely with authorities to investigate. Work is suspended onsite until further notice,” Wu said. Traffic has been impacted in the area following the collapse. Boston Police posted a list of several streets that will be closed Sunday night.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Construction worker who died in Boston garage collapse identified

The victim is being remembered as a devoted father. The construction worker who died in the collapse of a Boston parking garage that was being demolished has been identified by a family member and his labor union as 51-year-old Peter Monsini, The Boston Globe reported Sunday. Part of the Government...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Easton, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Suffolk County, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
County
Suffolk County, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yonkers#Downtown Boston#Da
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
ABC6.com

Missing Warwick teenager found

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- Warwick Police say a teenage girl that went missing has been found. Aaliyah Charron-Abbot, 14, went missing on Monday. Abbot’s mother confirms she is home and safe. No information has been released on where Abbot was found.
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Defendant sentenced in killing of New Bedford man

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Massachusetts man in a parking lot was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Police initially charged Trai Larue, of Lewiston, with murder in the death of 21-year-old Roger Cornell in 2020. Cornell,...
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...

Comments / 0

Community Policy