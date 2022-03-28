ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Ukraine native leaves tribute for drivers to see in Portland

kptv.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMan arrested after shooting at Portland street racing event; almost 100 bullet casings found,...

www.kptv.com

WDIO-TV

AP: Eveleth native killed in Ukraine

The Associated Press is reporting that an American killed in Ukraine was born in Eveleth, Minnesota. The death of Jim Hill, who lived in Idaho more recently, was reported Thursday by his sister. He was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner.
EVELETH, MN
KATU.com

Portland businesses choose to leave downtown

PORTLAND, Ore. — Margulis Jewelers opened in 1932, just down the road from their current location in Pioneer Square during the height of the depression. Owner David Margulis said he's now closing sooner than planned, offering customers a "going out of business" sale until June. "I wanted to work...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two drivers face charges in 2020 street racing death of Portland woman

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people are facing manslaughter and negligent homicide charges in the death of a Portland woman who was critically injured in a street racing crash. Investigators say Joann Dee Mardis, 58, was not a part of the street racing incident that led to her death. Investigators...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Driver, child injured when bullet hits car in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A car was hit in a Southeast Portland shooting Thursday evening. The driver was grazed by a bullet and his 6-year-old passenger had minor injuries from shattered glass, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) said. Officers were called to the shooting scene near Southeast 82nd Avenue and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Where to see cherry blossoms around Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — With this Sunday, March 20 marking the first day of spring, it's a great time to see the blooming cherry blossoms around Portland. While they may not be in peak bloom quite yet, they are nonetheless a colorful sight!. Perhaps the most popular destination is Tom...
PORTLAND, OR
WMTW

Portland students can leave their masks at home if they want

PORTLAND, Maine — Starting today, students at Portland schools will no longer be required to wear masks. The district is now officially "mask optional." This comes just days after state authorities pulled their "universal masking" recommendation, citing low COVID-19 case numbers across Maine. Health experts and educators both say...
PORTLAND, ME
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS

