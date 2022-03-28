ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour Schedule

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 21 hours ago

Sept. 16-19 _ Fortinet Championship (Max Homa) Sept. 24-26 _ Ryder Cup (United States) Sept. 30-Oct. 3 _ Sanderson Farms Championship (Sam Burns) Oct. 7-10 _ Shriners Children’s Open (Sungjae Im) Oct. 14-17 _ The CJ Cup @ Summit (Rory McIlroy) Oct. 21-24 _ ZOZO Championship (Hideki Matsuyama)...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Masters 2022 predictions, golf odds: Picks by same PGA insider who nailed Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson wins

Phil Mickleson is out and Tiger Woods may be in, while Rory McIlroy is trying to make history at the 2022 Masters. Fans are hoping Woods will make his return to competitive golf on Thursday, April 7 at the Masters 2022, but he continues to rehab from a serious car crash just over a year ago. Mickelson, who has donned the green jacket three times, will miss the event at Augusta National Golf Club for the first time since 1994. McIlroy is aiming to join Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan and Gary Player as the only players with a Career Grand Slam. Jon Rahm, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka, three-timer and 2015 Masters champ Jordan Spieth, and 2020 Masters winner Dustin Johnson also are among the star-studded 2022 Masters field.
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters odds: Surprising PGA picks, predictions by proven model that nailed 7 golf majors

Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele were all runners-up at the Masters three years ago, and after a year off in 2020, Johnson returned to Augusta National to win a green jacket in 2021. All three are in the top 10 golfers in the 2022 Masters odds at Caesars Sportsbook. If Johnson were to win the Masters 2022, he would be the quickest to win twice since Bubba Watson did so in 2012 and 2014. Johnson holds 14-1 Masters odds 2022 to make another run at a championship, but Koepka and Schauffele aren't far behind at 18-1.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Hawaii State
WJTV 12

Cantlay, Schauffele pair up in Zurich Classic of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — Patrick Cantlay, the 2021 FedExCup winner ranked fifth in the world, will pair with 2020 Olympic gold medal winner Xander Schauffele, ranked tenth, to give the 2022 Zurich Classic another team of top-10 players, announced Steve Worthy, CEO of the Fore!Kids Foundation, producer of the tournament. “With Patrick and Xander our field […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Golf Channel

OWGR update: Scheffler No. 1 in the world; five earn Masters invites

After a T-20 finish at this year’s Farmers Insurance Open, Scottie Scheffler found himself 14th in the Official World Golf Ranking. Since then, he has wins at the WM Phoenix Open, Arnold Palmer Invitational and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. Three wins in six weeks has vaulted Scheffler to No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career.
AUSTIN, TX
golfmagic.com

WGC Match Play: Here is the full prize purse and winner's share

The WGC Match Play will conclude on Sunday and one of Kevin Kisner, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson or Corey Conners will be our champion. Kisner boasted a ridiculous record of 20-6-1 as he headed into the semi-finals looking to win the tournament for the second time. Along with the top...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tour Championship#Rsm Classic#Pga Tour Schedule#American Express#Mastercard
Golf Channel

The field and format for the Augusta National Women's Amateur

The third Augusta National Women’s Amateur takes place this week in Augusta, Georgia, with 72 of the top female players in amateur golf. The field will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. The first two rounds will be contested at Champions Retreat Golf Club on Wednesday and Thursday. The final round will be held at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday.
AUGUSTA, GA
thegolfnewsnet.com

Players who have been ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking

Since the Official World Golf Ranking was introduced in 1986, 25 players have reached the No. 1 ranking in the world. Scottie Scheffler became No. 1 in the world for the first time on March 27, 2022, taking over for Jon Rahm atop the Official World Golf Ranking with a win in the 2022 WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. It is his first run at the top of the world ranking, overtaking Rahm, who was the 24th person to take the top ranking in the world.
GOLF
WLOX

Miss. native wins first PGA Tour event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Chad Ramey won his first ever PGA Tour event this weekend, beating the competition at the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic by one stroke. Ramey, a tour rookie, is a Fulton, Mississippi, native and former Mississippi State Bulldog. Despite trailing late, Ramey sank four...
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

2022 Valero Texas Open fantasy picks, rankings, sleepers: Expert says back Jordan Spieth at TPC San Antonio

Rory McIlroy, reigning champion Jordan Spieth and 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama are among the headliners for the 2022 Valero Texas Open, which tees off Thursday at TPC San Antonio. It's the final tuneup for the PGA Tour's first major next week at Augusta National, and McIlroy is playing in San Antonio for the first time since his only appearance in the Texas Open in 2013. He is looking to win his fifth major championship and complete the Career Grand Slam next week in Augusta. Caesars Sportsbook lists McIlroy as the 15-2 favorite in its latest 2022 Valero Texas Open golf odds. Spieth is the 14-1 second choice, and Corey Conners (18-1) is the only other golfer who comes in under 20-1. Matsuyama and Abraham Ancer both are listed at 20-1, and Bryson DeChambeau is back at 28-1.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
BBC

World Match Play: Dustin Johnson meets Scottie Scheffler in semi-finals

Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler will meet in an all-American semi-final at the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play, while compatriot Kevin Kisner takes on Canada's Corey Conners. Fifth seed Scheffler won his quarter-final against Ireland's Seamus Power 3&2 at Austin Country Club. Meanwhile, eighth seed Johnson finished two-up against Brooks...
GOLF
GolfWRX

Brittany Lincicome WITB 2022 (March)

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees) 3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees) 7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees) 9-wood: Ping G410 (23.5 degrees) Irons: Titleist T200 (5, 6), Titleist T100 (7-PW) Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 105. Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (50-10S, 54-10S, 60-08C) Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 115...
GOLF
CBS Sports

2022 Masters predictions, odds: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Will Zalatoris picks from top model

The 2022 Masters begins Thursday, April 7 at Augusta National, and without a singular dominant force in the world of golf, there are dozens of players in the 2022 Masters field with a legitimate opportunity for a green jacket. Patrick Cantlay won the FedEx Cup and was the PGA Tour Player of the Year last season, but the No. 4 player in the Official World Golf Ranking still doesn't have a major championship after turning 30 earlier this month. Cantlay was the low amateur at Augusta National in 2012 and could bring his career full circle with a win at the Masters 2022.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy