The Toyota GR86 Merch Giveaway Curates a Sleek, Auto-Themed Fit

hypebeast.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter unveiling the revamped GR86 in December of last year, Toyota is continuing to celebrate the sports coupe’s legacy with an auto- and style-themed merch giveaway. The exclusive giveaway includes kicks from...

hypebeast.com

RideApart

Honda Gives A Glimpse Of New Super Cub 110 Ahead Of Osaka Motorcycle Show

The 38th annual Osaka Motorcycle Show officially kicks off on March 19, 2022, and Honda is busy pulling out all the stops with its new model introduction plans. It’s bringing a veritable stack of new newness to the show, to be followed in short succession by appearances at the 49th Tokyo Motorcycle Show and the 1st Nagoya Motorcycle Show. No worries if you’re not anywhere near any of those cities, either—Honda will also be posting information about all the new models in its Virtual Exhibition Hall, for those of us who are otherwise occupied.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Ceeze Unveils Limited-Edition Biggie-Inspired Nike Air Max 1

New York creative studio Ceeze has teamed up with Brooklyn-based restaurant Elite Williamsburg and D’ussé Cognac to create a 22-piece Biggie-inspired Air Max 1 collection for Air Max Day 2022. Ceeze — which dropped a limited-run of bespoke “Burgundy” Air Jordan 5 earlier this year — has taken...
BROOKLYN, NY
CarBuzz.com

This Is The Most Exclusive Production Toyota Supra In The World

We are all patiently waiting for the six-speed manual variation of the Toyota GR Supra, which is expected to show itself in the coming months with the official mid-cycle facelift. If there's anything this two-seater sports car needs, it is a more driver-focused transmission. Until then, we don't really have much reason to pay attention to the JDM icon, especially now that the Nissan Z is stealing most of the limelight in its segment.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Day 2022 Is On the Horizon

Air Max Day arrives on March 26 and will showcase three new Air Max 1 colorways to celebrate the proprietary technology’s trailblazing history with new drops, including models “AM Dawn,” “AM97” and “AM 90 SE.”. The annual event commemorates the release of the first...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Max Plus Receives the "Grape" Treatment

When cooking up new footwear designs, will often reference its laundry list of archival themes to inform its various iconic staple silhouettes. For example, the “Grape” motif that is associated with the Air Jordan 5 has made its rounds across various Swoosh models such as the Air Max 90, Air Max 97, and Air Max 95, and now the Air Max Plus is getting its moment to do its own interpretation.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY 450 "Cinder"

After receiving official release info, we now have an on-foot look at the. The “Cinder” colorway is centered around a tonal gray design with Primeknit uppers accented by weaved laces. The simplistic minimal design features a tighter collar for a secure fit. The shoe comes completely devoid of branding, except for the printed insoles. Finishing up the design of the shoe are matching molded sole units with a dynamic look that extends up onto the uppers.
APPAREL
Motorious

2000 Toyota Land Cruiser Is Great For Any Off-Roading Enthusiast

With enough clarence to clear any rocks, mud, or rough terrain with minimal modification and performance alike!. Japanese sports utility vehicles have been helpful in thousands of off-road situations ranging from rock climbs to mudding. Toyota made these cheap, reliable, and well-built creations of practical innovation to cross the rough terrain of rural Japan, making them the perfect car for anyone with a passion for exploration. Virtually every movie with some off-road transportation needs has had a Toyota or Nissan. There's a big reason for that: the little cars can be quite capable of traversing some insane terrain after only minimal modification. With this particular car, you'll be able to go anywhere you set your mind to as it sports plenty of performance numbers, body modifications, and ground clearance to keep your car running in the dirtiest of conditions.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spied With Heavy Camouflage

With 86,539 units delivered last year, the Hyundai Palisade was one of the company’s best-selling models in the United States. These results represent year-over-year growth of 5.66 percent and it seems that the automaker wants to keep the momentum with a facelift for the large family SUV. It is currently under development and our spy photographers sent us a fresh batch of photos, showing the progress made so far.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
CARS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 13 "Brave Blue"

Spring is finally starting to settle in, and as the weather starts to warm up, Jordan Brand is ramping up the production for its retro lineage with a stream of new colorways. One makeup that is expected to arrive shortly is the Air Jordan 13 “Brave Blue” which has just been unveiled by way of official imagery.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

"Light Smoke Grey" Dresses This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

Continuing to deliver women’s releases, is now reading a “Light Smoke Grey” take on the Nike Dunk Low. The upcoming take features a white leather base accented by matching overlays and sockliners. Additional detailing comes in the form of black midfoot Swooshes and laces, along with white nylon tongue. Additionally, branding comes in the form of tongue tags, “NIKE” embroidery at the rear and printed insoles. Elevating the shoe are off white tone midsoles paired with contrasting gray rubber outsoles.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Nike Air Kukini Gets Decorated With Wild Leopard Graphics

Since being started as a brand in 1964, has developed one of the most impressive sneaker catalogs in history. And every year, the Beaverton brand will do some archival digging to meticulously select a handful of silhouettes to spotlight and reintroduce to the modern-day sneakerhead, and 2022 is the moment for the return of the Air Kukini. The lifestyle runner — which debuted in the year 2000 — is preparing to drop in several colorways in the coming months, and one that’s headed your way is this all-over “Leopard” makeup.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Closer Look at the Air Jordan 3 "Muslin"

Jordan Brand can take the easy route every year and continue to deliver all of its retro silhouettes in its OG colorways, but that hinders that brand’s lineup from being propelled forward. 2022 is going to be replete with modernized variations of Jordan’s shoe line, and one of the more anticipated ones is the Air Jordan 3 “Muslin.”
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Various Shades of Green Outfit This Upcoming Nike Dunk Low

Despite the fact that you might be jaded to the Dunk silhouette given the number of colorways that continue to be unveiled on a weekly basis,. is still committed to going full force with the silhouette throughout the rest of 2022. This Spring, we’re going to see the brand unload a generous portion of new makeups, and one that will be stocked on the shelves in the coming months is this Nike Dunk Low “Green/White” colorway.
APPAREL

