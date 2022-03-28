ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Infant’s death blamed on car seat straps that were too tight

By Jamie Duffy, Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UB8wO_0esFVgch00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) – An Indiana woman has been charged with neglect after her infant boy died from what court documents say were car seat straps that were too tight.

By the time emergency personnel were called, the baby had blood coming from his nose and mouth and appeared to be bluish in color, according to court documents. His mother, Megan Ford, 35, said he’d been “a little fussy” when she put him in his car seat.

Life saving measures were taken on baby Kai, according to a probable cause affidavit, but to no avail. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Ford was charged Friday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a felony. Court documents show she has a court hearing Tuesday.

Injuries to the baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 2 oz. at his wellness check days prior to his death, appeared to be because the buckles and straps on his car seat were too tight, court documents said.

What cultural consequences could Will Smith face after slap?

On May 26, 2021 around 11:14 a.m., Ford noticed that her son was unresponsive after driving 12 to 15 minutes from her house to her mother’s in Yoder. Ford thought her son had fallen asleep, Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the probable cause.

During a police interview, Ford said her son weighed 4 pounds, 14 oz at birth and she hadn’t adjusted the car seat straps since they left the hospital because she didn’t know how to adjust them. The Graco car seat was a gift from her mother, she added, and she planned on getting her mother to help her with the adjustment the day the baby died.

An autopsy revealed a bruise on the baby’s abdomen area that matched up perfectly to where the buckles would have been strapped when he was placed in to the car seat, court documents said. Dr. Kent Harshbarger said the blood from his mouth and nose could have been from his lungs due to the pressure of the asphyxiation. The cause of death was listed as “probable mechanical asphyxia due to chest and abdomen compression.”

The baby also had five broken ribs that Harshbarger didn’t believe could be attributed to CPR, but he couldn’t rule that out, court documents said.

Ford said she knew the straps were tight two days prior when she took Kai to his doctor’s appointment. She demonstrated and explained how she’d have to move his lower body down into the seat to get the straps over his shoulders, court documents said. Furnish brought up an owner’s manual on an internet search, court documents said.

Report: Foo Fighters drummer had 10 substances in his body

The baby’s father, Quentin Hoskins, told Furnish that he’d had a conversation with Ford about the straps getting too tight when he put the baby in the car seat a couple days prior to his death.

“I could barely get him in the car seat,” Hoskins said. Hoskins said the baby was his first child and said neither he nor Ford knew how to adjust the straps. Ford said she threw away the box and instructions after she removed the car seat from the box.

Ford was released from the Allen County Jail Friday on a $10,000 bond, a jail spokesman said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Parents and grandmother charged in infant’s death

TREVOSE, Pa. — Police in Pennsylvania have charged a mother, father and grandmother after a four-month-old baby died and fentanyl was found in the infant’s system. Bensalem police told WPVI officers were called to a home in Trevose on Jan. 7 for a baby in cardiac arrest. At the time, officers took the child to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXII.com

6 students killed in Tishomingo crash were in car that seats 4

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - Six teenage students killed in a collision with a semi were riding in a small car with only four seats, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Only the 16-year-old car’s driver and front-seat passenger were wearing seat belts when the 2015 Chevrolet Spark collided with the truck Tuesday afternoon in Tishomingo, the highway patrol said.
TISHOMINGO, OK
Tacoma News Tribune

Husband named a person of interest after his wife disappears, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month. Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Yoder, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Huge blaze tears through Walmart distribution centre

A huge blaze has torn through a Walmart distribution centre in Indiana causing an enormous smoke cloud visible for miles.Plainfield Fire Department officials confirmed the fire is at a Walmart warehouse between Avon and the Indianapolis International Airport.Town officials say they are receiving a large number of 911 calls about the fire and urging residents to only call in an emergency.Fire officials say that no-one was injured in the fire and that there were around 1,000 people inside the warehouse when it broke out on Wednesday.“Just about every fire department in central Indiana is responding,” said Joe Aldridge, deputy chief...
HEALTH SERVICES
KWQC

Judge finds Rock Island man not guilty in infant’s death

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County judge Peter Church found a Rock Island man not guilty Monday in the death of his then girlfriend’s four-month-old son in 2020. Mateo Williams, 22, was released Monday after his attorneys and prosecutors rested their cases in Rock Island County...
ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Strapped#Ford
UPI News

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside owner's bathroom wall

March 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where an 8-week-old kitten became trapped inside a bathroom wall only six hours after being brought to the house. The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said in a Facebook post that the Red Watch crew from Wallsend Community Fire Station responded to Danielle Douglas' home when the kitten became trapped inside the bathroom wall.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJTV 12

Police investigate deadly McComb shooting

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in McComb on Sunday that left one person dead and two wounded. The call came in just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the Presley Banquet Hall, they found the structure and cars had been riddled with bullet holes. “I actually saw […]
MCCOMB, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy