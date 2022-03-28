ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

By Samana Sheikh
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhpkx_0esFVfjy00

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft !

The league made the announcement today and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision.

Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C.

According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event.

An Experience is an interactive event that will feature performances, autographs, and much more!

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission and the City of Detroit, the Lion’s passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

The Detroit Lion’s will also be featured in this year’s TV series, “Hard Knocks” which will be featured on HBO.

Michigan’s Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrest II say this is amazing for Detroit.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” said Governor Whitmer. “It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lieutenant Governor Gilchrist and I took office. I am grateful to all the local leaders, community organizations, and business owners who continue to get things done in Detroit. Together, we will continue landing marquee projects and events as we stay focused on growing our economy to help every working family, small business, and community thrive.”

“This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Governor Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Another “Bombshell” NFL Trade Might Be Coming Soon

The 2022 NFL offseason has been, arguably, the wildest offseason in league history. So far, we’ve seen Tom Brady come out of retirement, Russell Wilson traded to the Broncos, Davante Adams traded to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill traded to the Dolphins, Carson Wentz traded to the Commanders, Deshaun Watson traded to the Browns, Amari Cooper also traded to the Browns…and plenty of other notable moves.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
NFL
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Photos: Tyreek Hill’s Mystery Girlfriend Has Been Identified

Tyreek Hill is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded their star wide receiver to the Miami Dolphins in the latest blockbuster move of the 2022 NFL offseason. Hill is excited to be playing in Miami, which is near home for the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
The Spun

ESPN Reportedly Makes Decision On Sam Ponder

ESPN has made a decision on longtime employee Sam Ponder. Ponder will reportedly make a total of a little more than $3 million over the next three years. The 36-year-old will continue her work on ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown and provide extra coverage for the NFL Draft. “NEWSLETTER+: ESPN...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Expected To Sign Veteran Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expected to add another linebacker this offseason. Per Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, the Steelers are going to sign linebacker Genard Avery to a one-year deal. Avery was originally picked by the Cleveland Browns at the 2018 NFL Draft before spending the last two...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Economy#American Football#Wlns#The Detroit Lions#Visit Detroit#The Detroit Lion#Hbo
100.7 WITL

Ready For Prime Time? Detroit Lions Will Be on HBO’s Hard Knocks

Bet the Lions. Don't argue, just do it. "Eleven of the last thirteen teams featured on HARD KNOCKS have equaled or improved their win-loss record in the regular season. The Cleveland Browns ... went from a winless 2017 season to coming within half a game (7-8-1) of a .500 campaign. The 2019 season saw the Raiders improve their record to 7-9 from the previous year's 4-12 mark. Both Los Angeles' teams, Rams and Chargers, improved their records in 2020 with two more wins from the previous year; with the Rams making the playoffs. Last year the Cowboys won their division going 12-5 from the previous year's 6-10 mark." - Detroit Lions announcing they'll on Hard Knocks.
NFL
MLive.com

Why the Detroit Lions are so excited to star on ‘Hard Knocks’

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- This time last year, the Detroit Lions had just canned one of the worst, most toxic regimes in the modern history of the franchise. Then they made outside-the-box hires at both general manager and head coach, before sending their best and most popular player to go win a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions to be featured team in upcoming season of 'Hard Knocks'

The Detroit Lions will be featured in the upcoming season of "Hard Knocks," becoming the latest NFL team to be put under the spotlight during training camp and the preseason. Launched in 2001, the annual HBO Sports and NFL Films series captures the summer preparation of an NFL team for the upcoming season.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions finally beat Packers for rights to host 2024 NFL Draft

It hasn’t been easy to be a fan of the Detroit Lions in recent years. Not only has the team put together four straight losing seasons, but they also gave fans nightmares of their winless 2008 season when they started the 2021 season 0-10-1 before ultimately winning their first contest in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Needless to say, Detroit has put their fans through some suffering. The loyal fans have also had to watch as the Green Bay Packers reel in division title after division title, dominating their recent head-to-head matchup. While it might not be on the football field, the Lions did just secure a victory over the Packers involving the 2024 NFL Draft, as reported by Lily Zhou of Fox Sports.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Dan Campbell’s crazy ass, Lions getting the Hard Knocks treatment

For years, we’ve had the pleasure of getting an inside look into an NFL franchise all thanks to HBO’s Hard Knocks. This season should be a banger, as the Detroit Lions will be featured. The roster isn’t the best, however, this means we’re going to see how Dan Campbell acts behind the scenes.
NFL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy