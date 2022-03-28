ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, NC

‘It was good to wake up’: North Carolina man with COVID survives on ventilator for seven weeks

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Heiberger
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcR65_0esFVc5n00

CONCORD, N.C. ( WJZY ) – As restrictions lift and the world continues to move on from the COVID pandemic, there are some people who will never be able to. William Johnson is one of them.

Johnson, a former Pineville police dispatcher, was admitted to the ICU on Sept. 12, 2021. He hasn’t been home since.

“The first four weeks he was in the hospital, he fought all day long for every breath he took,” said his mother Susan Johnson.

Unfortunately, fighting wasn’t good enough, and on Oct. 10, Johnson was placed on a ventilator. He didn’t come off for seven weeks. Hospital staff told his parents it was the longest anyone there had survived on the ventilator, and they didn’t expect him to make it.

“I thought I was going to die on the ventilator. It was good to wake up,” said Johnson.

Miracle baby finally leaves NICU after 460 days

The hospital brought in a palliative care team, and his parents signed a do not resuscitate order. It was the hardest thing they said they’ve ever had to do.

But little by little, Johnson started to slowly improve.

He was once on continuous dialysis treatments, but eventually, his kidneys began working again. He ultimately hit the markers he needed for doctors to take him off the ventilator and perform a tracheostomy.

“Ups and downs. A lot of downs, but then some really good ups, since I’m still alive,” said Johnson.

Just this past Friday, Johnson was able to leave the hospital and go to a rehab facility, where he will continue to receive treatment and medical care.

Johnson was on short-term disability with his benefits through the Pineville Police Department, but says after six months, they had no choice to but release him. Now, he is on long-term disability but will need to cover his own medical insurance premiums.

If you want to help contribute to Johnson’s medical bills and care after being released, his family has set up a GoFundMe .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

Remains of missing North Carolina man found in woods

HIDDENITE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Human remains found decomposing in a wooded area Monday near a road in Alexander County belong to a 54-year-old Hiddenite man missing for almost a month, an autopsy revealed.   According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, the remains belonged to Kenneth Dale Walker, who was reported missing on […]
HIDDENITE, NC
WLTX.com

Man fired rifle at grandmother, North Carolina deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused of trying to kill his grandmother. Alamance County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Clapp Mill Road in Burlington on Monday evening. Investigators learned Noah Church fired a single shot from a high-powered rifle in the direction of his...
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Pineville, NC
Health
Pineville, NC
Coronavirus
Pineville, NC
Government
City
Concord, NC
City
Pineville, NC
Miami Herald

Baby dies after he’s left unsupervised in car seat at child care, Missouri police say

A child care provider in southwest Missouri left nine children under the age of 3 unsupervised, and when she returned, police say an 8-month-old baby wasn’t breathing. The infant had been left alone in a car seat by 47-year-old day care provider Deborah Lundstrom, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. It’s unclear where the car seat was left.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Covid#Ventilator#Wjzy#Nicu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
country1037fm.com

Good News North Carolina, Gas Relief Stimulus Money Could Come Soon

With gas prices soaring and poised to stay about $4 a gallon for the near future Congress is searching to provide some help. Democrats in the House have introduced multiple proposed bills with the intent of sending gas relief stimulus money to Americans. The plans are slightly reminiscent of 2021’s proposal which sent $1,400 stimulus checks to many individuals.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WITN

North Carolina COVID-19 deaths surpass 23,000

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 23,000 people have died with COVID-19 in North Carolina. The state Department of Health and Human Services reports there have been 23,005 COVID-19 deaths in North Carolina. However, no deaths have been attributed to the virus since Monday. Daily cases of COVID-19 are up...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

COVID-19 treatment for vulnerable patients goes unused in North Carolina

There are some at-risk patients that don’t get the full benefit of COVID-19 vaccines. The answer for said patients is a drug called Evusheld for protection against the virus. Evusheld is a monoclonal antibody given to at-risk patients with immunosuppressing conditions that might prevent them from getting the full...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Alabama mom accused of shooting heroin while giving birth

An Alabama woman who continued to use hard drugs while pregnant admitted to using heroin while in labor just before the infant died, authorities said. Amanda Malpas, 34, is charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death, which carries the same penalty as murder, Mobile County Sheriff's investigators told Fox 10 Mobile.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy