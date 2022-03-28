Grizzlies podcast: Why De'Anthony Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr. are so important this postseason

On the episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington discuss the latest reason why Memphis has been so successful without star Ja Morant.

Can De’Anthony Melton keep up his hot shooting streak? The Grizzlies guard is averaging more than 20 points per game over his last for contests, while making an incredible rate of 3-pointers.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Stitcher .

Hill and Herrington both argue that Melton should play more minutes, and describe why he fits in the Grizzlies’ system so well.

In addition to Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr. has also had a strong week for Memphis. The Grizzlies forward was terrific defensively against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in wins over Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

But can Jackson’s offense be trusted in the playoffs? His play might be what swings a series in either direction. Hill and Herrington explain why.