ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Grizzlies podcast: Why De'Anthony Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr. are so important this postseason

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DjP32_0esFVVra00

On the episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington discuss the latest reason why Memphis has been so successful without star Ja Morant.

Can De’Anthony Melton keep up his hot shooting streak? The Grizzlies guard is averaging more than 20 points per game over his last for contests, while making an incredible rate of 3-pointers.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , and Stitcher .

Hill and Herrington both argue that Melton should play more minutes, and describe why he fits in the Grizzlies’ system so well.

In addition to Melton, Jaren Jackson Jr. has also had a strong week for Memphis. The Grizzlies forward was terrific defensively against Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant in wins over Milwaukee and Brooklyn.

But can Jackson’s offense be trusted in the playoffs? His play might be what swings a series in either direction. Hill and Herrington explain why.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian

3K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

494K+

Views

Follow The Daily Memphian and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Person
De'anthony Melton
Person
Jaren Jackson
Person
Kevin Durant
Reuters

Luka Doncic's triple-double leads Mavs over skidding Lakers

Luka Doncic collected 34 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists through three quarters to fuel the host Dallas Mavericks to a 128-110 wire-to-wire victory over the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Doncic made 12 of 23 shots from the floor -- including four 3-pointers -- before sitting out the...
NBA
NBC Sports

LeBron, Anthony Davis both doubtful for Lakers vs. Mavericks Tuesday

The Lakers need some wins. Fast. Los Angeles is the No. 10 seed in the West — the final play-in spot — with just a one-game lead over San Antonio. Fivethirtyeight.com projects the Spurs to finish ahead of the Lakers by one game and claim that last postseason spot.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Jaren Jackson Jr. (thigh) questionable for Grizzlies Wednesday night

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Jackson was a late scratch Monday night due to right thigh soreness, and now, the team has listed him questionable for Wednesday's tilt. Keep a close eye on his status. If Jackson plays, Kyle Anderwil will likely revert to a bench role. Killian Tillie, on the other hand, has been ruled out again outright due to left knee soreness.
NBA
WREG

Grizzlies continue to making winning, a total team effort

MEMPHIS – Pick a number… any number and it’s likely the Grizzlies are amongst the best in the NBA. If not, the best. 30 games over .500 for just the second time in franchise history, the Grizzlies sit on the brink of winning a division title for the first time ever ‘and’ wrapping up the […]
NBA
ABC30 Fresno

Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James, Anthony Davis in loss to Dallas Mavericks

DALLAS -- TheLos Angeles Lakerswere withoutLeBron James and Anthony Davis for Tuesday's 128-110 blowout loss to the Mavericks. James has been dealing with a left ankle sprain since Sunday and Davis hasn't played since Feb. 16, when he suffered a right midfoot sprain. With Tuesday's defeat, the Lakers (31-44) are...
NBA
ESPN

Siakam has triple-double, Raptors rout Timberwolves 125-102

TORONTO -- — Pascal Siakam had 12 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists for his second career triple-double, Gary Trent Jr. scored 29 points and the Toronto Raptors strengthened their hold on sixth place in the Eastern Conference by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 125-102 Wednesday night. Toronto...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
ESPN

Spurs face the Grizzlies on 4-game win streak

Memphis Grizzlies (53-23, second in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (31-44, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into a matchup against Memphis as winners of four straight games. The Spurs have gone 21-24 against Western Conference teams. San Antonio is seventh in the league...
NBA
ESPN

DeRozan and the Bulls host the Clippers

Los Angeles Clippers (37-39, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (44-32, fifth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls face the Los Angeles Clippers. DeRozan is sixth in the league scoring 27.7 points per game. The Bulls are 26-10 in home games. Chicago...
NBA
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy