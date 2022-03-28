ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar snaps winning streak as oil prices slide

By Fergal Smith
Reuters
Reuters
 19 hours ago

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.4% against the greenback * Trades in a range of 1.2474 to 1.2592 * Price of U.S. oil settles nearly 7% lower * Canadian 2-year yield touches highest since October 2008 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, pulling back from a two-month high, as oil prices tumbled and the greenback broadly climbed. The loonie was down 0.4% at 1.2525 to the greenback, or 79.84 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2474 to 1.2592. It follows nine straight days of gains for the currency, the longest winning streak since August 2016. On Friday, it touched its strongest level since Jan. 20 at 1.2462. "Phased coronavirus lockdowns in Shanghai are raising questions over the health of the world's largest marginal oil consumer," said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay. "The risk premium embedded in oil prices is shrinking as buyers and their intermediaries learn to navigate the Western sanctions regime." The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, fell as Shanghai entered a two-stage lockdown of 26 million people in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. U.S. crude oil futures settled nearly 7% lower at $105.96 a barrel, while the U.S. dollar jumped against a basket of major currencies as the Bank of Japan's move to contain rising bond yields weighed on the Japanese yen . Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury yield curve, as measured by the gap between five and 30-year yields, briefly inverted for the first time since early 2006, raising concerns about the risk of recession. Canada's curve has also flattened as investors weigh prospects of the Bank of Canada raising interest rates by 50 basis points at its April 13 policy announcement. The BoC has not hiked by that magnitude since May 2000, preferring to move in 25 basis point increments. . The 2-year yield touched its highest since October 2008 at 2.427% before dipping to 2.362%, up 0.8 basis points on the day. The 10-year eased 2.2 basis points to 2.523%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Bernadette Baum and Grant McCool)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Oil falls on Ukraine peace hopes, U.S. Treasury yields rise

New York, March 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell and European stocks rose on Monday as investors weighed positive comments from ceasefire talks between Russia and Ukraine, while U.S. Treasury yields hit two-and-a-half year highs on expectations of a first U.S. rate hike. U.S. stocks were mostly lower as investors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Rouble closes at highest since February on gas sales move

March 23 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble closed on Wednesday at its strongest this month against the dollar both in Moscow and offshore exchanges after President Vladimir Putin said Russia would start selling its gas to "unfriendly" countries in roubles. The rouble ended below 100 per dollar, still down over...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Who owns the biggest slice of the $15.5 trillion corporate bond market? Not investors in the U.S.

U.S. companies have been on a borrowing blitz for the past decade, especially in the past two years of the pandemic amid ultralow borrowing rates. Who owns all those bonds? Foreign accounts own the biggest slice of the roughly $15.5 trillion market, or a 28% share as of the fourth quarter of 2021 (see chart below), according to a report Thursday from CreditSights, a research firm closely tracking the sector.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian Dollar#Oil Futures#Corpay#The Bank Of Japan
Reuters

Dollar dips after two days of gains as commodity prices ease

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged lower on Friday following two straight days of gains, as prices of energy and other commodities retreated from a run higher. Oil prices were down about 2% on Friday, after a partial export resumption from Kazakhstan's CPC crude terminal eased supply concerns, while the European Union remained split on whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia. read more.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Remain Highly Volatile

Brent crude oil prices remain highly volatile. That’s what analysts at Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research highlighted in a market note sent to Rigzone on Friday, adding that Brent prices had fluctuated between $100 per barrel and $140 per barrel over recent weeks. In the note, the...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts longest win streak in a year as markets bet on higher rates

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.1% against greenback * Trades in range of 1.2572 to 1.2623 * Price of U.S. oil settles 0.3% lower * Canadian 10-year yield touches highest since November 2018 By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart for a sixth straight day on Tuesday as money markets bet that the Bank of Canada would be just as aggressive as the Federal Reserve in hiking interest rates. The loonie was up 0.1% at 1.2575 to the greenback, or 79.52 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2572 to 1.2623. It was the sixth straight day of gains for the currency, its longest winning run since March 2021. On Monday, it touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2562. "In the wake of last week's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee meeting), we have seen the rise in Canadian interest rates mirror that in the U.S. and oil has remained above $100 a barrel," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "The market is finally buying the loonie on the back of higher oil prices." Oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 0.3% lower on Tuesday at $111.76 a barrel but has surged this year on disruptions to global supply after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both the BoC and the Fed are expected to raise interest rates by about 190 basis points further in 2022 after they hiked this month for the first time since before the pandemic. Removing a headwind to economic activity, Canada's second-largest railroad will resume operations on Tuesday as it agreed to settle a labor dispute with the union representing its conductors and engineers through arbitration. Meanwhile, Canada priced its first green bond in a move that is likely to set a benchmark in the Canadian market for climate-friendly bonds and could support the country's transition to a greener economy. The Canadian 10-year yield touched its highest level since November 2018 at 2.412%, up 8.5 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Paul Simao)
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Asian markets mixed as markets eye Ukraine, inflation worries

TOKYO — Asian shares were mixed on Monday as worries about the pandemic, inflation and the war in Ukraine weighed on market sentiment. Adding to concern over the economic impact from the pandemic, Shanghai went into a nine-day semi-lockdown. With China’s economic growth already slowing, the extreme measure could worsen unemployment, sap consumer demand and further complicate already snarled global supply chains.
WORLD
Reuters

Mining, oil stocks knock FTSE 100 lower as commodity prices fall

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 15 (Reuters) - UK’s FTSE 100 fell in early trade on Tuesday, dragged down by mining and oil stocks, as commodity prices retreated on concerns about resurgent COVID-19 cases in China, while shares in Imperial Brands slipped after a profit warning.
STOCKS
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts biggest weekly gain this year on robust domestic economy

(Adds analyst quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Loonie touches its strongest since March 3 at 1.2595 * Canadian retail sales rise 3.2% in January * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% higher * Canadian 10-year yield edges up to 2.196% By Fergal Smith TORONTO, March 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened for a fourth day against the greenback on Friday as stronger-than-expected domestic retail sales data supported the view that the Bank of Canada will keep pace with expected rate hikes this year by the Federal Reserve. The loonie was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2595 to the greenback, or 79.40 U.S. cents, its strongest level since March 3. It added to gains over the previous three days. For the week, it was up 1.2%, which was its biggest weekly advance since December. Canadian retail sales rose 3.2% in January, beating estimates for a 2.4% increase, as shoppers ventured out to car dealerships and home improvement shops, though a preliminary estimate showed sales falling 0.5% in February. "Things are coming together for the Canadian economy," said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics. The Bank of Canada is "going to be just as aggressive" hiking interest rates as the Fed, Simpson added. The U.S. central bank on Wednesday hiked interest rates for the first time since 2018. The move came two weeks after the BoC began its own tightening cycle. Money markets expect the benchmark rates of both the Fed and the BoC to end the year at about 2% as the central banks likely hike multiple times to fight inflation. The U.S. dollar index bounced back from recent declines against a basket of major currencies, while the price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.7% higher at $104.70 a barrel. It follows a volatile trading week for crude with no easy replacement for Russian barrels in a tight market. The Canadian 10-year yield was up nearly one basis point at 2.196%, after touching on Wednesday its highest level since December 2018 at 2.273%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by Tim Ahmann and Nick Zieminski)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

381K+
Followers
306K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy