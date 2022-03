LEXINGTON, KY.------Kentucky defeated 17th-ranked Georgia 18-5 Sunday to claim a Southeastern Conference series Sunday in front of a chilly crowd of 1,819. With game time temperatures hovering in the 30s, the Wildcats (17-8, 2-4 SEC) jumped ahead 4-0 in the first after a two-out, grand slam by catcher Alonza Rubalcaba. UK loaded the bases on a hit and a pair of walks. Georgia redshirt sophomore Bryce Melear was making his first career start and just his fourth overall appearance. It was part of a staff afternoon following his three scoreless innings of relief this past Tuesday against Georgia State.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO