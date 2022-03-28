ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV Hope Scholarship Program now accepting applications

By Cameron Gunnoe
 1 day ago
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Applications for the West Virginia Hope Scholarship Program are being accepted through May 15. The program, established in 2021 by the state legislature, acts as a state savings account dedicated to youth education.

State legislature created the program to provide opportunities for K-12 students to receive financial assistance, which would assist in funding educational fees, tuition, and other expenses.

Qualifying students for the program for the 2022-2023 academic period must be residents of the state and meet one of the following eligibility requirements,

– Enrolled as a full-time student for the entirety of the 2021-2022 instructional term in a West Virginia public elementary or secondary school

– Enrolled as a full-time student and attending a West Virginia public or secondary school during the current instructional term for at least 45 days at the time the application is submitted

– Required or eligible for enrollment in kindergarten

A letter of intent is to be completed by parents for participation in the Hope Scholarship Program. This letter is to be submitted to the country superintendent, and a sample notice of intent can be seen here.

Before applying, an account must be created through the Education Market Assistant portal. The child’s WVEIS ID# will also be required for application. This number is assigned by the board of education in an applicant’s respective county.

The West Virginia Hope Scholarship Program is administered by the West Virginia Hope Scholarship Board, while the State Treasurer’s Office is responsible for staffing.

Hopeful applicants can find more information and applicable forms on the West Virginia Hope Scholarship Program website here.

