RJ Davis Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina Guard

The fourth and final Elite Eight game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament is underway, with North Carolina taking on St. Peter’s. It’s Year 1 of the Hubert Davis era for North Carolina and it’s going pretty well so far. Legendary head coach Roy Williams...
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The world could be mere moments away from a historic Final Four rubber match in the greatest rivalry in college sports. It was just three weeks ago when the Tar Heels earned a statement 94-81 victory over the Blue Devils in Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor […]
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The UNC Tar Heels are marching into April after beating St. Peter’s University to head to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament. Fans like Jasme Kelly packed Top of the Hill Restaurant and Brewery on Franklin Street to watch the game Sunday.
NEW ORLEANS — Grant Hill, a two-time national champion with Duke and NBA Hall of Famer, called the Final Four matchup between Duke and North Carolina a "fitting" conclusion to Coach K's final season.
Despite the rich history between the two programs, they've never met in the NCAA Tournament, let alone that national semifinal....
Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday to play a practice round, multiple outlets reported. Woods, who hasn’t played an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete in the Masters next week. Numerous...
PHILADELPHIA -- North Carolina and Duke have played each other 257 times since 1920. They've competed in thunderclap matchups of No. 1 vs. No. 2, have battled frequently in the ACC tournament, and even have faced off once in the 1971 NIT semifinals. The 258th matchup will be the first...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte used three straight-set singles victories and a doubles sweep to post a 4-0 non-conference win over East Carolina at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, also ranked No. 53 nationally in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, upped their record to 13-4, while the Pirates dropped to 3-11. […]
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke fans at House Divided Bottles and Taps in Greensboro are ready to see their team get to the NCAA Final Four. Fans are in for a treat after Saturday's win against the Arkansas Razorbacks. "This season has been great," said House Divided co-owner Nin Smith...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC Tar Heel fans have a lot to be excited about following their win against the Saint Peter’s Peacocks Sunday. The Tar Heels beat the Peacocks 69 to 49 in the Elite 8. The team will meet the Duke Blue Devils in the Final Four.
One of the great gaffes in NCAA Tournament history. Georgetown trailed North Carolina 63-62 and had the ball when, with seven seconds left, the Hoyas’ Freddie Brown mistook the Tar Heels’ James Worthy for a teammate and threw Worthy the ball. Michael Jordan had scored the go-ahead basket nine seconds earlier, and that would finally give North Carolina coach Dean Smith his first national championship in his fourth trip to the NCAA title game.
Clemson continues to impress a fast-rising Carolinas linebacker who was on campus on Saturday, March 12 for the Tigers’ underclassmen day. East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.) 2023 inside linebacker Ben Cutter had (...)
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team completed action at the Raleigh Relays on March 24-26, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility, in Raleigh, North Carolina. On Saturday, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:06.58....
