Basketball

RJ Davis Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina Guard

watchstadium.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRJ Davis proved to be a key cog in the success of the...

watchstadium.com

The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Could a Duke-UNC rematch be on the horizon?

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The world could be mere moments away from a historic Final Four rubber match in the greatest rivalry in college sports. It was just three weeks ago when the Tar Heels earned a statement 94-81 victory over the Blue Devils in Mike “Coach K” Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor […]
State
North Carolina State
#Unc#Cog#Tar Heels#Acc
Field Level Media

Reports: Tiger Woods playing practice round at Augusta

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday to play a practice round, multiple outlets reported. Woods, who hasn’t played an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete in the Masters next week. Numerous...
WNCT

No. 53 Charlotte downs East Carolina, 4-0

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte used three straight-set singles victories and a doubles sweep to post a 4-0 non-conference win over East Carolina at the Halton-Wagner Tennis Complex on Sunday afternoon. The 49ers, also ranked No. 53 nationally in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll, upped their record to 13-4, while the Pirates dropped to 3-11. […]
KTVB

This Day In Sports: Tar Heels take the title on an unforced error

One of the great gaffes in NCAA Tournament history. Georgetown trailed North Carolina 63-62 and had the ball when, with seven seconds left, the Hoyas’ Freddie Brown mistook the Tar Heels’ James Worthy for a teammate and threw Worthy the ball. Michael Jordan had scored the go-ahead basket nine seconds earlier, and that would finally give North Carolina coach Dean Smith his first national championship in his fourth trip to the NCAA title game.
WTRF

WVU closes Raleigh Relays

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team completed action at the Raleigh Relays on March 24-26, at the Paul Derr Track and Field Facility, in Raleigh, North Carolina. On Saturday, sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane placed fifth in the 800-meter run in a time of 2:06.58....
