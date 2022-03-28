ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s next big true-crime documentary will have everyone talking this week

By Andy Meek
 21 hours ago

In recent weeks, Netflix has given true-crime fans a slew of content that’s become some of the most talked-about titles on the platform in the days immediately following their release. Titles like The Tinder Swindler and Bad Vegan quickly hooked millions of Netflix users, on the strength of bizarre yet completely true stories of scammers, stolen money, and gullible victims. And this week, Netflix will try to keep its strong true-crime streak alive with Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King.

In what will likely be yet another addictive new release for the streamer, this one unpacks the story laid out in a November 2019 Vanity Fair article, titled: “Ponzi Schemes, Private Yachts, and a Missing $250 Million in Crypto: The Strange Tale of Quadriga.”

As true crime stories go, they don’t get much more outlandish than this one.

Trust No One Netflix release date

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QZv4R_0esFTwQf00
From the Netflix documentary “Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King” — footage of Gerry Cotten. Image source: Netflix

This documentary will be available on Netflix starting on Wednesday, March 30. In the paranoid world of cryptocurrency, the streamer’s official synopsis begins, there’s only one rule: “Trust no one.”

Continued Netflix: “When Gerry Cotten, the CEO of Canada’s largest Cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX, dies in mysterious circumstances, he takes the password to $250 million of customers’ funds to the grave.” A group of investors, meanwhile, is horrified at that turn of events. And, moreover, they refuse to accept the official narrative — suspecting, instead, that Cotten’s “death” looks more like an exit scam.

This Netflix documentary is the story about an investigation into whether Cotten is, in fact, alive. And whether he took the money and ran. It’s “a dark world, where no one and nothing is what it seems. Will (the investors) be able to unravel the mystery at the heart of Quadriga, find Gerry Cotten, and finally get their money back?”

“A geeky 24-year-old”

“When I think of somebody who’s a criminal mastermind — who’s devious, calculating, cunning — what we don’t think of is a geeky 24-year-old.”

That’s how Cotten is introduced in the opening moments of the trailer for Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King, which you can check out above (and also right here). What about those who knew the “crypto king” best? How would they introduce or talk about the man at the heart of such a strange story?

Jennifer Robertson, 26-years-old at the time when she swiped right on a dating app and met Cotten, published a book about her side of all this in January.

That book, Bitcoin Window: Love, Betrayal, and the Missing Millions, was an attempt to convince people that — as wild and improbably as it might seem to the 100,000 investors beating down her door, wanting their money — she was unfairly left holding the bag, so to speak, when her husband died. “He was the nicest, caring, most loving husband,” Robertson told a Canadian news outlet in January of this year. “He was my best friend … It’s a possibility that I was wearing rose-colored glasses.”

