Zillow’s crystal ball says that home prices won’t cool off anytime soon. In fact, they’re going to keep climbing into 2023, according to the real-estate data firm. “Annual home value growth is likely to continue accelerating through the spring, peaking at 22% in May, before gradually slowing (to 17.8%) through February 2023,” Zillow says in a March 16 report. “More than 6.4 million total existing homes are expected to sell in 2022.”

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO