ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Off-duty Edmonds police officer killed in Las Vegas stabbing

KXLY
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEDMONDS, Wash. — An off-duty Edmonds police officer died Saturday after he was stabbed in Las Vegas. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m., the Las Vegas Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on a pedestrian bridge near the Luxor Resort & Casino. Officers arrived...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
City
Edmonds, WA
Edmonds, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Corps#Edmondspolice
ValleyCentral

‘Grim Reaper Rapist’ taken into custody

ARANSAS PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man dubbed the “Grim Reaper Rapist” was taken into custody after a several year investigation. Adrian Martinez, 38, was taken into custody after being linked to two rape cases in Aransas Pass, as well as a separate case near Houston. Police added that a “confirmed DNA specimen” was collected […]
ARANSAS PASS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

Ogden man arrested, two-year-old girl seen dangling out of car window

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he was found unconscious while an infant girl was seen dangling out of the car window. Ogden City Police say Dominick Richard Ludwick, 25, is the suspect. The incident happened on Sunday near the area of 13th and Washington Blvd. in Ogden. Eyewitnesses say they […]
OGDEN, UT
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Suspect left drug rehab facility the day of fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman facing several charges reportedly left a drug rehab facility the day she allegedly killed a man on Ina Road early Monday, March 14. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Lia Felix Lara, 35, faces charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a fatality and DUI. She is being held on a $500,000 bond.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy