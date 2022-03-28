ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Prep Basketball: James Monroe’s Allen earns Offensive Player of the Year honors

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fSrb0_0esFSiUm00
Graphic by Heather Belcher

Numbers can often be deceiving.

For James Monroe’s Eli Allen they’re instead a perfect illustration of who he is as a player.

An anomaly in Class A as a 6-foot-3 point guard that averages 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game, the two-time all-stater was a terror for opposing teams. The entire state of West Virginia got to see that firsthand as he helped lead the Mavericks on a dominant run that ended with a 28-0 record and a state championship.

For his efforts, Allen has been named the inaugural Lootpress Boys Basketball Offensive Player of the Year by the Lootpress sports writers.

“We had a few people that asked if those statistics were real,” James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage laughed. “After the state tournament they contacted me and said Eli’s legit. There’s no made up stats on that cat – he’s tough!”

By the end of the season even opposing coaches recognized his brilliance and talent. St. Joseph head coach Todd Maynard, whose team lost to Allen and the Mavericks in the state semifinals, was effusive in his praise.

“The Allen kid is just a phenomenal, phenomenal player,” Maynard said after the loss to James Monroe. “He’s the real deal. He may be, I would say he’s probably in the top two players in the state.”

Allen erupted on to the scene last season, helping the Mavericks become one of the top teams in the state, but they fell short of their goal of making it to the state tournament, losing to Greenbrier West in the Region 3 co-final.

Already one of the top players in the state, Allen found a new gear in the offseason.

“I don’t think he’s even scratched his ceiling,” Sauvage said. “His ceiling is still really high. He bought into the weight room this past offseason and I know it doesn’t look like he’s put on a ton of weight, but he’s put on a lot of muscle weight and that helped him. Of course he plays ball all year long. The biggest thing with Eli, and some people see it but a lot of people don’t, but he sees the game so much faster than anybody else. It slows down in his mind but the game is so fast. And so he’s able to read it before anybody else can figure it out. That’s why he passes so well. He sees what’s going to happen before the defender even reacts. His mental game is very strong.”

At times Allen was a cheat code for the Mavericks.

His ability to grab a rebound at one end and run the fast break discombobulated defenses and opened up opportunities for his teammates. He was able to routinely fit passes into the tightest windows to set his teammates up, but he wasn’t limited to succeeding in organized chaos. In the half court he was stellar, finding fellow first-team all-stater Shad Sauvage on the arc and collapsing the defense with his drives to get open looks for Cameron Thomas, Collin Fox and Josh Burks.

“To put up those triple-double numbers you have to be unselfish,” Sauvage said. “We told him we need the points, but we also need the assists and rebounds. So we asked him how he could make the people around him better and that’s what he did. On the offensive side of he ball he made everybody around him better. He was one of the better offensive players in the state, but even with that he’s still got a higher ceiling. There’s still more to come.”

Allen will be honored at the Spring Lootpress Awards Banquet – along with the other winter and spring sports award winners – on Saturday, May 28 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. He will also receive a $500 scholarship from the Lootpress Foundation.

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

Colgate signs men’s hoops coach Matt Langel through 2030

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Education
Beckley, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Basketball
City
Beckley, WV
State
West Virginia State
WBOY

WVU running rampant, stealing bases at historic pace

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The phrase “Mazey Ball” has come to describe a specific style of play that’s reflective of West Virginia’s baseball skipper. As a player, Randy Mazey put the ball in play, and took the extra base whenever possible. As a manager, he expects...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 1 Baseball Player of the Week

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award, sponsored by Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for softball and baseball season. Below are the candidates for the first two weeks of the season. Voting will close Monday at midnight. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Class AAA girls All-State team is named

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After announcing the Class A and AA All-State teams last week, the West Virginia Sports Writers Association resumed recognizing the states best players Tuesday. Here’s the Class AAA All-State girls first and second teams along with those listed under honorable mention. First Team. Peyton Ilderton,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Monroe
Person
Cameron Thomas
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy