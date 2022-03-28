ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Girl From Plainville’ Star Colton Ryan Recalls Feeling the Late Conrad Roy on Set: ‘He Was Definitely Around’

By Emily Longeretta
NewsTimes
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Elle Fanning to prepare to play Michelle Clark, there were hours of tape to watch. That was not the case for Colton Ryan, who was cast as Conrad “Coco” Roy III in Hulu’s upcoming drama “The Girl From Plainville.” With limited content of the late teen, who died by suicide...

PopSugar

See Elle Fanning as Michelle Carter in "The Girl From Plainville"

Elle Fanning stars as Michelle Carter in Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville." The true-crime series is based on Michelle, the Massachusetts teen who was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the unprecedented "texting suicide" case of her boyfriend Conrad Roy (Colton Ryan). During her 2017 trial, Michelle was sentenced to two and a half years in prison, though she was released after 12 months for good behavior.
TV & VIDEOS
KGET

Elle Fanning goes directly from ‘Great’ to ‘Girl from Plainville’

The range of acting roles Elle Fanning has been taking on recently for the streaming service of Hulu could not be any more different. One day she is portraying Russian leader Catherine the Great in the dark comedy series “The Great” and then she goes to starring in the heavy drama of “The Girl from […]
MOVIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

‘Virgin River’ Star Martin Henderson Looked Absolutely Dashing on the Red Carpet at Latest Premiere

Martin Henderson looked quite dapper on the red carpet of his latest movie premiere. Earlier this week, the Virgin River star attended the exclusive screening for A24’s new horror flick, X. Set in the 1970s, the story follows a group of filmmakers traveling to a rural farm in Texas to make an adult movie. But, when their reclusive hosts discover their plans, the visitors must fight to survive the family's gruesome wrath.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Cobra Kai Co-Stars Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand Are Dating

Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It was love at first kick. Cobra Kai's Peyton List and Jacob Bertrand confirmed to TMZ on March 22 that they are officially a couple. Jacob shared outside LAX that they've "been dating for a while." "We had fun on...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Has An On-Brand Message For The Fans As Black-ish Prepares To End

This year has seen a fair number of comedies ending their respective TV runs, as HBO's Insecure already said farewell with its surprising conclusion, with black-ish and Atlanta preparing to end this year as well. Fans have known for a while now that the ABC comedy is coming to an end, and even though viewers will continue to get new episodes until the finale's airing, Anthony Anderson wanted the show’s devoted fanbase to know the Johnson family is thinking about them.
TV & VIDEOS
purewow.com

Here’s Why ‘Abbott Elementary’ Star Sheryl Lee Ralph Looks So Familiar

Fans may know Sheryl Lee Ralph from her most recent role in the ABC comedy series, Abbott Elementary. She currently plays Barbara Howard, one of the more experienced teachers at the Philadelphia public school ﻿where the show takes place. Though she’s often labeled ﻿as old-fashioned and strict by the...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Beyoncé Wears a Dramatic Yellow Gown to the 2022 Oscars

Beyoncé rightfully earned her first-ever Oscar nomination this year, and the superstar graced the Academy Awards with her presence—and a showstopper red carpet look during the last hour of the ceremony. Beyoncé was filmed in the audience during Billie Eilish's performance wearing a dramatic yellow dress. Viewers on Twitter quickly took screenshots:
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Parker Posey Joins New Line Comedy ‘The Parenting’ (Exclusive)

Parker Posey has joined the ensemble cast of The Parenting, a poltergeist comedy from New Line and HBO Max. Posey joins veteran actors Brian Cox, Edie Falco, Lisa Kudrow, and Dean Norris, plus rising Hollywood names Nik Dodani and Brandon Flynn, on the call sheet for the feature, which begins shooting Friday in Massachusetts with Craig Johnson in the director’s seat.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Tales of the Walking Dead' Enlists Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell'Columbus': Film Review | Sundance 2017'Mascots': Film Review | TIFF 2016 Written by Kent Sublette, the script centers on a young gay couple, Rohan and Josh, who...
MOVIES
Vulture

One Perfect Shot Brings Film Twitter to HBO Max

Film Twitter has finally made its way to the big screen, well a bigger screen than a phone. HBO Max will debut the documentary series One Perfect Shot on March 24. Based on the Twitter account @OnePerfectShot, the series of the same name follows a specific director who explains in detail one of their “most iconic shots.” According to an HBO Max press release, “directors enter each shot, walking through the scene in 360 degree moments that allow viewers to join an immersive exploration of moviemaking.” Created alongside director Ava DuVernay, the series includes shots from films like Wonder Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Harriet, Crazy Rich Asians, Girls Trip, and Heat. The full lineup includes directors Aaron Sorkin, Patty Jenkins, Jon M. Chu, Kasi Lemmons, Malcolm D. Lee, and Michael Mann. All six episodes will premiere on HBO Max on March 24.
TV & VIDEOS
Glamour

Julia Fox Wore a ‘Human Hair’ Clutch at the Oscars 2022 After-Party

Traditionally the Oscars and its after-parties are rife with Old Hollywood glamour-inspired looks that range from breathtaking embellished gowns to more understated off-the-runway numbers. But when it comes to Julia Fox, red-carpet rules are made to be broken. At Vanity Fair’s star-studded Oscars 2022 after-party in Beverly Hills, the Uncut...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘The Love Boat’ Getting Reality TV Reboot on U.S. and Australian TV

Click here to read the full article. “The Love Boat” soon will be making another run, promising something for everyone — but this time as a reality dating series. CBS and its sister Australian broadcaster Network 10 have both ordered local versions of “The Real Love Boat,” set to air in the U.S. and Australia later this year. The show is exactly what it sounds like: A reality dating competition show, but patterned after the hit 1970s hour-long comedy “The Love Boat.” And just as Princess Cruises served as the backdrop to the scripted series, the cruise line’s ships will also...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough

A star-studded cast pays homage to dance moments on film by reimagining them through a modern lens. The Houghs, Dancing with the Stars veterans and sibling choreographers, pay homage to classic dance sequences from favorite movies—running the gamut from Singin’ in the Rain to Dirty Dancing to La La Land—in a musical special intended to whet cinephiles’ appetite for next Sunday’s Oscar telecast. Guests for the special include Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann, West Side Story Oscar front-runner Ariana DeBose, Footloose’s Kevin Bacon, Chicago director Rob Marshall, Kenny Ortega, Glee’s Amber Riley and more.
THEATER & DANCE

