Trevor Keels Regular Season Highlights | Duke Guard

The stage is set for a legendary rivalry clash in the Final Four next Saturday as No. 2 seed Duke will take on its hated rival No. 8 seed North Carolina with a spot in the NCAA Tournament championship game on the line. It will be the 258th meeting between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, but the first time they have played in the NCAA Tournament.
With UNC putting the finishing touches on Saint Peter’s moments ago, it became official. Duke and North Carolina will meet in the Final Four. For as many classic matchups as these two rivals have had over the years, they have never met in the NCAA Tournament. That will change Saturday night in New Orleans.
The greatest rivalry in all of college basketball will be featured in the Final Four. The Duke Blue Devils will face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the last tournament for Mike Krzyzewski on Saturday night. It couldn’t have played out better than this. North Carolina spoiled Krzyzewski’s last...
PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — America’s favorite underdog, Saint Peter’s, shouldn’t feel all that bad. North Carolina has crushed lots of dreams over the decades. The Tar Heels ended all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.
Duke took control from the jump Friday night, leading 45-33 at halftime. Arkansas cut the Blue Devils' lead to five with just over 13 minutes to go, but Duke pulled back in front, holding the Razorbacks scoreless for the next 3:16 of the second half while increasing the lead to 15 at 63-48.
Udonis Haslem hasn't been a regular for the Miami Heat in terms of playing over the last 5 years or so, but the veteran has still maintained his spot on the roster. A lot of this is thanks to his understanding of the winning culture that Coach Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley like to build in Miami and it showed in his recent altercation on the court with Jimmy Butler.
An Elite Eight matchup features the NC State Wolfpack squaring off against the UConn Huskies on Monday. This NCAA Tournament contest tips off at 7:00 PM. NC State defeated Notre Dame 66-63 on Saturday in the team's last outing, with Elissa Cunane leading the effort by scoring 16 points in the win.
PHILADELPHIA -- North Carolina and Duke have played each other 257 times since 1920. They've competed in thunderclap matchups of No. 1 vs. No. 2, have battled frequently in the ACC tournament, and even have faced off once in the 1971 NIT semifinals. The 258th matchup will be the first...
Notre Dame had top-seeded NC State on the ropes in the Sweet 16 of the Bridgeport Regional in the NCAA Tournament. In fact, the Irish were mere seconds away from defeating the Wolfpack for the second time this season and getting back to the Elite Eight. Instead, the tables turned at the worst possible time, and the Irish will head home after losing a 66-63 heartbreaker.
As Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils get set to face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four, Coach K faces some interesting rivalry stakes. The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting prepared for a pretty big rivalry matchup. For the first time ever, Duke and North Carolina will meet up in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Shaheen Holloway’s incredible success with Saint Peter’s during March Madness was exhilarating for their fans. However, there was a looming problem over the Peacocks: Holloway himself. After his stellar coaching job in Jersey, rumors started floating about the coach transferring to his alma mater Seton Hall. After their...
