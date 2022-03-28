ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Trevor Keels Regular Season Highlights | Duke Guard

watchstadium.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Keels is one of three freshmen to have sensational seasons for Duke...

watchstadium.com

The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Duke vs. UNC Final Four

With UNC putting the finishing touches on Saint Peter’s moments ago, it became official. Duke and North Carolina will meet in the Final Four. For as many classic matchups as these two rivals have had over the years, they have never met in the NCAA Tournament. That will change Saturday night in New Orleans.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Carolina crushes Saint Peter's, will meet Duke in Final Four

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — America’s favorite underdog, Saint Peter’s, shouldn’t feel all that bad. North Carolina has crushed lots of dreams over the decades. The Tar Heels ended all hope of a March Madness miracle in the early going Sunday, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas On Jimmy Butler's Altercation With Udonis Haslem: "Haslem Is A Shark Who Is Teaching The Next Shark What A Shark Is."

Udonis Haslem hasn't been a regular for the Miami Heat in terms of playing over the last 5 years or so, but the veteran has still maintained his spot on the roster. A lot of this is thanks to his understanding of the winning culture that Coach Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley like to build in Miami and it showed in his recent altercation on the court with Jimmy Butler.
FanSided

Duke vs. UNC Final Four matchup has major rivalry stakes for Coach K

As Mike Krzyzewski and the Duke Blue Devils get set to face the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four, Coach K faces some interesting rivalry stakes. The Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels are getting prepared for a pretty big rivalry matchup. For the first time ever, Duke and North Carolina will meet up in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
