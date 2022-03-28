ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady Manek Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina Forward

Cover picture for the articleBrady Manek proved to be a huge addition from the transfer portal for...

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
Colgate signs men’s hoops coach Matt Langel through 2030

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.
Jayhawks are the lone No. 1 seed left in the NCAA Tournament

Duke and North Carolina are likely to get the most attention going into the men's Final Four this weekend. Yet the most dominant team so far in the NCAA Tournament just might be Kansas. The Jayhawks have dominated two of their four games, including a regional final win over Miami. They are also the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova on Saturday. The winner advances to next Monday night's title game.
