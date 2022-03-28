Brady Manek Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina Forward

The stage is set for a legendary rivalry clash in the Final Four next Saturday as No. 2 seed Duke will take on its hated rival No. 8 seed North Carolina with a spot in the NCAA Tournament championship game on the line. It will be the 258th meeting between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, but the first time they have played in the NCAA Tournament.
A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
CHICAGO (KSNT) – Ochai Agbaji has been rather quiet in the NCAA tournament. After leading the Jayhawks to a Big 12 regular-season title and a Big 12 tournament championship, Agbaji was named Big 12 Player of the Year. He led the Big 12 in scoring with 19.7 points per game. After averaging nearly 20 points […]
Duke took control from the jump Friday night, leading 45-33 at halftime. Arkansas cut the Blue Devils' lead to five with just over 13 minutes to go, but Duke pulled back in front, holding the Razorbacks scoreless for the next 3:16 of the second half while increasing the lead to 15 at 63-48.
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has agreed to a contract extension through 2030, the university announced Tuesday. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost 67-60 to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12.
PHILADELPHIA -- North Carolina and Duke have played each other 257 times since 1920. They've competed in thunderclap matchups of No. 1 vs. No. 2, have battled frequently in the ACC tournament, and even have faced off once in the 1971 NIT semifinals. The 258th matchup will be the first...
Duke and North Carolina are likely to get the most attention going into the men's Final Four this weekend. Yet the most dominant team so far in the NCAA Tournament just might be Kansas. The Jayhawks have dominated two of their four games, including a regional final win over Miami. They are also the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova on Saturday. The winner advances to next Monday night's title game.
For the first time in a long time, it will be all blue bloods in the final four. On one side of the bracket are two historic rivals. Duke and North Carolina have faced one another 257 times in the 102-year history of the rival, but next Saturday in New Orleans, they’ll meet in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
College basketball bluebloods Kansas, North Carolina and Duke will be joined by modern-day hoops powerhouse Villanova at this weekend’s Final Four in New Orleans. Fans of these four schools are known to travel well during the postseason. And they’re accustomed to seeing their teams vie for national championships.
