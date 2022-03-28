Brady Manek Regular Season Highlights | North Carolina Forward

Duke and North Carolina are likely to get the most attention going into the men's Final Four this weekend. Yet the most dominant team so far in the NCAA Tournament just might be Kansas. The Jayhawks have dominated two of their four games, including a regional final win over Miami. They are also the only No. 1 seed left in the tournament. Kansas will play Villanova on Saturday. The winner advances to next Monday night's title game.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO