FORT MYERS, Fla. -- With less than two weeks to go before Opening Day, the Red Sox have some tough roster decisions to make. When the Sox open up against the Yankees on April 7, they will carry a 28-man roster. That’s because Major League Baseball is planning to allow teams to expand their rosters by two players after a shortened spring training. Rosters will revert back to 26 players on May 1.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO