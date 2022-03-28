ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Rock consoled by A-list pals after Will Smith slap at Oscars 2022

By Emily Smith
Page Six
Page Six
 19 hours ago

Chris Rock was consoled by fellow comics Wanda Sykes and Sacha Baron Cohen at a glitzy party after Will Smith slapped him during the Oscars on Sunday night.

Guests at music manager Guy Oseary’s house said Rock was composed as he was approached by a host of stunned A-listers offering their support.

One spy said, “Chris was very calm, there was a lot of love for him at that party.

“Wanda Sykes was his wingman for the night. He was sitting at Guy’s dining table, and people lined up to console him and offer support.”

We’re told Rock — who set Smith off when he made an alopecia joke at the expense of his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith — also hung out with Woody Harrelson and Sacha Baron Cohen, who “told him that what happened was completely wrong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=306y61_0esFRusT00
Chris Rock was consoled by pals including Wanda Sykes, Sacha Baron Cohen and Woody Harrelson after Will Smith smacked him onstage at the Oscars.

“Comics at the Oscars are expected to poke fun at the guests — that’s what happens. What about Ricky Gervais at the Golden Globes — he skewered the entire room, he could have been punched by dozens of people — but that didn’t happen.”

The source continued that the LAPD called Rock’s management team to ask if he wanted to file a police report, but “he didn’t want to hear of it.”

Rock even posed for pictures with Harrelson, Robert De Niro and Oseary. The Instagram post was liked by a host of prominent people, many who wrote #teamchrisrock.

The source added the astonishing incident was “the talk of the party,” adding it was all the more surprising because Rock produced the 2009 documentary “Good Hair” about black American women’s hair and the pressure to have “good hair.”

Yet Rock remained unfazed and stayed at the starry bash until well past 2:30 a.m. Meanwhile, Smith partied at the Vanity Fair bash.

A second source added, “There was some concern that Will Smith would show up at Guy’s party, and there was a discussion about what to do to keep them apart. Thankfully Will didn’t show up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LvVCv_0esFRusT00
The Will Smith slap “was the talk of the afterparty” but Rock seemed calm and composed.

“Will and Chris didn’t get to clear the air after the incident — Chris left the Oscars ceremony immediately and went to Guy Oseary’s house.”

However, Sean “Diddy” Combs told Page Six the two had worked out their issues following the telecast.

“It’s all love,” he told us. “They’re brothers.”

Also spotted at Oseary’s bash were Taylor Swift, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert Pattinson, Billie Eilish, Zoë Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, Andrew Garfield, Olivia Colman, Jason Momoa, Amy Schumer, Jessica Chastain, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard.

Plus, Pedro Almodovar, Rita Ora, Taika Waititi, Larry David, Trevor Noah, Janelle Monae, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Anya Taylor-Joy, Sienna Miller, Cooper Hoffman, Alana Haim, Elliot Page and John Leguizamo.

Comments / 34

Randy
16h ago

I would of sued Will Smith , he could of took a different approach then walking up to him and slapping Chris Rock like that in front of everyone plus the TV. I thought Will Smith was a better person then that. That was what Chris Rock was there for to poke and have fun that was all it was there are alot of people getting butthurt and dont have a sence of humor.

Reply(2)
21
Big Storm
16h ago

hey whatever happened to in California if they see a crime they arrest the person regardless just like in their domestic disputes if the husband or wife or boyfriend or girlfriend or friend hit someone but neither of them want to file a complaint and the officer can clearly see that the assault happened they get taken to jail. why did this not happen?

Reply(1)
9
Spence
13h ago

I think the joke was in bad taste as she has been vocal about her medical issues in the news. Maybe the joke should have been tested BEFOREHAND with Will Smith? I agree he should have handled it differently but nobody knows how they would react until you are in this position

Reply(1)
5
