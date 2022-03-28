ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

'Prolonged period of precipitation' expected to hit Wisconsin with wintry mix, possible flooding

By Melissa Siegler, Wausau Daily Herald
 19 hours ago
Wisconsinites can expect to experience a "prolonged period of precipitation" across the state over the next few days, with the potential for flooding in some areas.

The National Weather Service in Green Bay issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook Monday ahead of the weather system that will hit Tuesday and last until later in the week.

The northern portion of state will likely get a wintry mix of precipitation, including freezing rain, sleet and rain that will start Tuesday evening and last into Wednesday morning, said Mike Cellitti, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Green Bay.

The greatest likelihood of ice accumulation is north of State 29 and in Door County.

As temperatures increase, the precipitation will turn mostly to rain throughout the day on Wednesday. However, it will shift back into a mix Wednesday night into Thursday morning, Cellitti said.

The outlook issued by the National Weather Service said the wet weather may increase chances of flooding in some areas later on in the week.

Cellitti said people should keep an eye on the forecast over the next 24 hours to stay up-to-date on the approaching system.

Complete coverage of Wausau area news and weather, sports, business, community, entertainment, technology, obituaries, photos, videos and opinion at wausaudailyherald.com

