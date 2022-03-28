Meridian teen paralyzed from September drive-by shooting

Originally published March 25 on KTVB.COM .

Braedon Hubbard returned home to Meridian on Thursday after spending months in a Denver hospital.

Hubbard, 17, is paralyzed in his lower body and has to relearn how to use his hands and even how to breathe on his own.

"I was in the way. Wrong place, wrong time," Hubbard said.

Someone shot Hubbard during a drive-by shooting in Nampa on Sept. 11, 2021. Hubbard and his family moved to the area from Las Vegas a few months before the shooting.

Hubbard was at a party with his new friends when a fight broke out, according to the Nampa Police Department . At least one vehicle, possibly two, drove by and shot at the partygoers, who were located inside and outside of the home. A person on a bicycle was struck by one of the vehicles and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting, according to Nampa Police Department spokesperson Carmen Boeger.

"(The bullet) grazed his lung, which made it collapse while he was in the ambulance," Hubbard's mother, Melissa Kent, said. "It's caused him to be paralyzed. He's lost the use of his legs."

The family moved from their two-story home to a single-story home to accommodate Hubbard's needs and his new life in a motorized chair.

Kent also had to leave her job and learn how to be his caretaker, resulting in a financial stress to the family on top of the emotional pain.

"It's an anger I can't hang onto, because we're better than that," Kent said.

Questions still linger about the incident, like whom, or why, would somebody do this?

"I think about the day, that if it ever comes, that we could say something to whoever did this, but I don't even know if they're worth my words because I don't feel like it would even matter to them," Kent said. "They took everything away from him."

The family needs an accessible van for Hubbard so he can live a life outside their home. The vans can cost between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Kent.

The family has set up a fundraiser link through GoFundMe for anyone interested in supporting the family. As of Monday morning, more than $30,000 had been donated.

More from KTVB.COM:

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Gooding County

Idaho governor signs law shielding sources of execution drugs