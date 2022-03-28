ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

Meridian teen paralyzed from September drive-by shooting

By By ANDREW BAERTLEIN KTVB.COM
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtU3I_0esFRrEI00

Originally published March 25 on KTVB.COM .

Braedon Hubbard returned home to Meridian on Thursday after spending months in a Denver hospital.

Hubbard, 17, is paralyzed in his lower body and has to relearn how to use his hands and even how to breathe on his own.

"I was in the way. Wrong place, wrong time," Hubbard said.

Someone shot Hubbard during a drive-by shooting in Nampa on Sept. 11, 2021. Hubbard and his family moved to the area from Las Vegas a few months before the shooting.

Hubbard was at a party with his new friends when a fight broke out, according to the Nampa Police Department . At least one vehicle, possibly two, drove by and shot at the partygoers, who were located inside and outside of the home. A person on a bicycle was struck by one of the vehicles and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests related to the shooting, according to Nampa Police Department spokesperson Carmen Boeger.

"(The bullet) grazed his lung, which made it collapse while he was in the ambulance," Hubbard's mother, Melissa Kent, said. "It's caused him to be paralyzed. He's lost the use of his legs."

The family moved from their two-story home to a single-story home to accommodate Hubbard's needs and his new life in a motorized chair.

Kent also had to leave her job and learn how to be his caretaker, resulting in a financial stress to the family on top of the emotional pain.

"It's an anger I can't hang onto, because we're better than that," Kent said.

Questions still linger about the incident, like whom, or why, would somebody do this?

"I think about the day, that if it ever comes, that we could say something to whoever did this, but I don't even know if they're worth my words because I don't feel like it would even matter to them," Kent said. "They took everything away from him."

The family needs an accessible van for Hubbard so he can live a life outside their home. The vans can cost between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Kent.

The family has set up a fundraiser link through GoFundMe for anyone interested in supporting the family. As of Monday morning, more than $30,000 had been donated.

More from KTVB.COM:

Idaho State Police investigating fatal crash in Gooding County

Idaho governor signs law shielding sources of execution drugs

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Idaho Press
Idaho Press

585

Followers

787

Posts

44K+

Views

Follow Idaho Press and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
CBS Chicago

Teen charged as adult in Aurora carjacking, shooting that left woman paralyzed

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) -- A teenage arrested in connection with a carjacking and shooting that left a mom paralyzed is now being charged as an adult. Prosecutors said on the afternoon of Jan. 17, 2021, Ishmail Gonzalez pulled Kim Weibring out of her Hyundai Santa Fe and shot her in the back in a Wendy's parking lot in Aurora. Gonzalez is now 17 and has been indicted on several charges, including attempted murder. Gonzalez and Edward McGee, then 26, of Harvey, were arrested and charged in the case in April 2021. Another suspect, a 15-year-old, was shot and killed during a separate carjacking attempt in Lansing several days after the Auora carjacking. A fourth suspect, Darrell Frazier of Lansing, was arrested in June 2021.
AURORA, IL
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Men killed in wrong-way Meridian crash identified

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Two men are dead after a head-on collision on Interstate 84 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened at 1:19 a.m. east of Eagle Road in Meridian, according to Idaho State Police. Investigators say 29-year-old Irving Velasquez Barajas of Simi Valley, California, was driving the wrong way...
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gooding County, ID
Gooding County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Nampa, ID
Nampa, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Meridian, ID
Meridian, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Sheridan Media

Kidnapped Utah Teen Discovered In Back of Semi In Cheyenne Truck Stop

A Utah teenager who was kidnapped by a Florida man she met online was discovered by Cheyenne police on Thursday and rescued, officials announced. The 13-year-old girl was reported missing earlier this week from her home in Roosevelt, Utah. An investigation by local, state and federal authorities revealed the girl had been communicating online with 25-year-old Chris Evans via the Oculus virtual reality headset for around a month.
CHEYENNE, WY
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local men facing up to life in prison if convicted of meth, fentanyl charges

Two local men face up to life in prison after police say they were found to have been trafficking about four pounds of methamphetamine and possessed over 4,000 fentanyl pills in East Idaho recently. Levi Jerome McGraw, 31, American Falls and Derek Matthew Ross, 40, of Pocatello, have both been charged with felonies for trafficking meth and possession of a controlled substance, fentanyl, with the intent to deliver following a traffic stop on Interstate 15 just south of Inkom on Sunday, according to police and...
POCATELLO, ID
The Independent

Missing brothers found dead after falling from canoe into lake

The bodies of two missing brothers have been found almost a month after they fell off a canoe and into a lake in the Pacific Northwest.Alexander Tennyson, 19, and his 21-year-old brother Andrew, went missing in Lake Howard in Washington state on 29 January.The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Warm Beach neighbourhood at about 12.30 am on 29 January. Deputies found the canoe they were believed to have used but were unable to locate the two men.They were celebrating a friend’s birthday when their canoe capsized in the lake at night, according to a Go Fund Me page...
Idaho State Journal

Local man charged with felony for allegedly trying to strangle woman

POCATELLO — A 59-year-old Pocatello man has been charged with a felony after police say he attempted to strangle a local woman on Monday evening. Timothy S. Patschull has been charged with attempted strangulation following a Pocatello police investigation, which began to unfold when officers were dispatched to a home on the 1900 block of South Fifth Avenue around 8 p.m. Monday. Upon arrival, the woman told police that Patschull...
POCATELLO, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Paralyzed#Idaho State Police
FOX 28 Spokane

Missing Idaho woman found deceased near 4th of July Pass

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – An Idaho woman who was reported missing earlier in the week was found deceased near 4th of July Pass Thursday. Janelle M. Burchfield had been last seen exiting a car in the area of 4th of July Pass on Monday. Deputies responded to search the area but were not able to find her.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two local women facing felony charges for attacking law enforcement officers in separate incidents

POCATELLO — Two local women are facing prison time if convicted of allegedly striking law enforcement officers in two separate incidents on Wednesday. Carol Leah Johnnie, 51, of Pocatello, has been charged with two felony counts of battery on a police officer following an incident that began to unfold around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Pocatello police were dispatched to a home one the 200 block of South Third Avenue after a...
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Welfare Check in North Idaho Reveals Murder/suicide

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (KLIX)-North Idaho authorities are investigating a murder/suicide of two people in their 40s during the weekend. According to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a welfare check at a Coeur d'Alene home Sunday after family had called reporting they couldn't get ahold of their parents. Deputies could see two people inside their living room unconscious. When the entered the home they found a 45-year-old female and 48-year-old male deceased. Detectives were called to the home and determined the incident was a murder/suicide, which remains under investigation.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Black Enterprise

Black Man Paralyzed After Shot By Plain-Clothed New Jersey Police For Grabbing His Iced Tea From Car

A 29-year-old Black man was shot by Trenton, New Jersey police officers in civilian clothing last month, after simply trying to get an iced tea from a car outside his home. Jajuan R. Henderson is now in the middle of a lawsuit against the officers, for paralyzing him from the chest down, alleging excessive force, negligence and racial profiling, according to NBC News.
TRENTON, NJ
Fox5 KVVU

Utah man previously reported missing found dead at Valley of Fire

UPDATE: LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was reported missing in family was found dead nearly a month later, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said. Peter Droste, 63, from St. George, UT, was found dead at Valley of Fire in Moapa Valley on March 9, LVMPD said Thursday. He was reported missing Feb. 11.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Idaho State Journal

Local police arrest 16 people on drug charges within 72-hour span

The Idaho Falls Police Department and Bonneville County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people between Friday and Sunday, several of whom were charged with trafficking methamphetamine. Between Friday and Sunday Idaho Falls Police Officers arrested 16 people for drug and other relevant offenses in six separate incidents, according to IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements. In that timeframe, a total of 1,034 fentanyl pills, 1.85 pounds of methamphetamine, 10.25 pounds of marijuana, 30 milliliters of liquid heroin, 18 grams of amphetamines, five firearms and over $21,000...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WCTV

Two teens in custody after drive by shooting

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Two teens have been arrested in connection to a drive by shooting from Tuesday night. The Thomas county sheriff’s office said there were five people inside a mobile home when the shooting occurred including three small children. Captain Tim Watkins with TCSO explained that around 10:15pm, a white mini-van let off several rounds of gunfire into a home, and some of those bullets even hitting a second home behind it.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
585
Followers
787
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy