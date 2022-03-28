ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is Sam Elliott’s Net Worth?

By Lauren Boisvert
 19 hours ago
Sam Elliott is a Western film gem; we love him for his portrayal of rough and tumble cowboys, and, in my personal case, as the man who killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot. He’s been in “The Big Lebowski,” “The Quick and the Dead,” and most recently starred in Taylor Sheridan’s prequel series “1883.”

So, considering Sam Elliott’s long and storied career, what is his net worth?

Sam Elliot’s Net Worth is Around $20 Million

The quintessential cowboy is worth a modest $20 million. That may not seem like a lot, especially in comparison to Keanu Reeves’ $380 million. But, compared to my net worth–which is about $5 and an expired Yogurtland rewards card–that’s a decent amount for someone who’s been at it for as long as Sam Elliott has.

According to IMDb, Elliott’s most popular role was one where he didn’t really have much screen time. That would be “The Big Lebowski,” where Elliott played the good-natured narrator, telling the amusing story of the Dude’s many mishaps. The part is expertly cast; no one else would have made that role look so effortless. Dressed in cowboy regalia, Elliott eventually meets the Dude at a bowling alley bar; there are some theories that Elliott’s character was God, or some other supernatural entity, and I, personally, tend to lean towards those theories.

But, whether you subscribe to those theories or not, you have to admit that Elliott’s “The Big Lebowski” character really tied the movie together.

How Much Did Sam Elliott Make for ‘1883’?

Sam Elliott made “1883” in the 54th year of his career, as he told The Hollywood Reporter, and the experience was unlike anything he’s done before. “I have never worked on anything like this in terms of the scope and size,” said Elliott in December 2021. “There are more horses, more wranglers and more production people than I’ve ever worked with. I’ve never worked on a show that has six cameras operating at the same time and a helicopter in the air. They’re getting their money’s worth.”

But did Sam Elliott get his money’s worth? According to my calculations–going by the fact that Elliott makes about $144,000 per month, and filming took about 5 months–Sam Elliott made about $722,000 on “1883,” give or take a few thousand.

But, as Elliott has said, it’s not about the money for him, but about the story. “Like a lot of things for me, it is about what is on the page,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Like any young actor, there was a time when I would have done anything for work. But then it got to a point in my career I felt like if I did anything that came along for money then it was going to be a short career. And I still believe that. So, what is on the page is what has always driven me.”

