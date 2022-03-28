ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn’s A-Day is April 9

By WBRC Staff
WSFA
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn Football’s A-Day is Saturday, April 9, with kickoff set...

www.wsfa.com

Related
AL.com

Former Auburn defensive back reenters transfer portal

Former Auburn defensive back Eric Reed Jr. reentered the transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Reed, a former four-star prospect in the 2020 class, originally entered the transfer portal in early January but withdrew his name just a few days later, seemingly deciding to remain with the Tigers. The Shreveport, La., native is now on the move again this spring.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Auburn Floral Trail underway through April 15

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through Friday, through April 15. The City of Auburn invites you to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the finest blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer. The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

$120 million data center opens in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-million dollar facility in Auburn is now open to bring high-speed internet and processing power to businesses and communities. Not only will AUBix bring technology equality to underserved communities throughout Alabama, it’s where broadband access meets cybersecurity. This, all in hopes to catapult the state’s economic development.
AUBURN, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Arch Manning Returns to Tuscaloosa This Weekend

Five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is returning to Tuscaloosa for another visit during the first weekend in April. Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the country on both Rivals.com and 247sports.com and largely believed to have his list of landing spots down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2024 CB Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. visits Alabama

Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
ALABAMA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama Morning Drive: Several recruits enjoy visit to Tuscaloosa

Good Monday morning and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Thank you for allowing Roll Tide Wire to be a small part of your morning routine. We have a jammed-packed edition this morning. Recruiting season is heating up for the class of 2023, women’s hoops saw its season come to an end, and we will also recap the Alabama baseball and softball weekends.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

States sending the most people to Alabama

(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Meet the Barons’ concession stand starting lineup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first item to sample is The Dump Truck. “The Dump Truck is a combinator of ball park favorites,” Gus Stoudemire, Food and Beverage Director with the Birmingham Barons said. “Really kinda how it came about, it’s fries, footlong corndog, nacho cheese, sloppy joe mix,”...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Tuscaloosa News

Alabama women's basketball picks up two transfers, including Georgia transfer Sarah Ashlee Barker

Alabama women's basketball picked up two transfers on Monday, including one from the SEC. Sarah Ashlee Barker, daughter of former Alabama football quarterback Jay Barker and sister of former Crimson Tide quarterback and current Alabama football graduate assistant Braxton Barker, committed to the Crimson Tide following two seasons at Georgia. ...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

