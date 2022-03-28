Auburn’s A-Day is April 9

Former Auburn defensive back Eric Reed Jr. reentered the transfer portal on Monday, according to multiple reports. Reed, a former four-star prospect in the 2020 class, originally entered the transfer portal in early January but withdrew his name just a few days later, seemingly deciding to remain with the Tigers. The Shreveport, La., native is now on the move again this spring.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn Floral Trail is underway now through Friday, through April 15. The City of Auburn invites you to travel the 14-mile, self-guided trail that highlights some of the finest blooms and foliage Auburn has to offer. The trail features common springtime flowers such as azaleas and blooming trees such as pear, cherry and plum trees.
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A multi-million dollar facility in Auburn is now open to bring high-speed internet and processing power to businesses and communities. Not only will AUBix bring technology equality to underserved communities throughout Alabama, it’s where broadband access meets cybersecurity. This, all in hopes to catapult the state’s economic development.
Nick Saban’s frank assessment of his young wide receivers -- “not one could take advantage of the opportunity they had” -- understandably grabbed fans’ attention weeks after Alabama’s national championship loss to Georgia. But at the end of a short video clip posted to social...
Five-star 2023 quarterback Arch Manning is returning to Tuscaloosa for another visit during the first weekend in April. Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the country on both Rivals.com and 247sports.com and largely believed to have his list of landing spots down to Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss and Texas.
Dre Kirkpatrick is a name that carries plenty of weight around the Alabama Football program. So how about his son, Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.?. 2024 cornerback Kirkpatrick recently visited the Crimson Tide and shared a picture of him at the Alabama facilities on his Twitter. The young cornerback does not seem...
In her words, Sarah Ashlee Barker is coming home. The former local basketball star at Spain Park High School announced on Monday, March 28, that she would be officially transferring from the University of Georgia to join the University of Alabama starting with the 2022-2023 season. Barker, who played significant...
Last week, the SEC announced that David Cutcliffe would be joining the conference. The former Ole Miss head coach will act as the special assistant to the commissioner for football relations. Cutcliffe will be there to offer guidance in pretty much all football-related matters, working as a liaison between the...
Good Monday morning and welcome back to another edition of Alabama Morning Drive. Thank you for allowing Roll Tide Wire to be a small part of your morning routine. We have a jammed-packed edition this morning. Recruiting season is heating up for the class of 2023, women’s hoops saw its season come to an end, and we will also recap the Alabama baseball and softball weekends.
High school soccer season has been underway in the Tuscaloosa area and across the state. Play will continue into late April and early May, when AHSAA and AISA championships will be wrapped up. Here are some top Tuscaloosa area girls players to watch this season. Savannah Aderholt, American Christian Academy:...
(STACKER) - The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first item to sample is The Dump Truck. “The Dump Truck is a combinator of ball park favorites,” Gus Stoudemire, Food and Beverage Director with the Birmingham Barons said. “Really kinda how it came about, it’s fries, footlong corndog, nacho cheese, sloppy joe mix,”...
Cool and sunny spring weather greeted thousands of runners and spectators Saturday for the 10th running of the Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports Half Marathon and 5K. Both races started and ended at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa. The course for the half marathon took runners through the rolling hills along...
Alabama women's basketball picked up two transfers on Monday, including one from the SEC.
Sarah Ashlee Barker, daughter of former Alabama football quarterback Jay Barker and sister of former Crimson Tide quarterback and current Alabama football graduate assistant Braxton Barker, committed to the Crimson Tide following two seasons at Georgia.
