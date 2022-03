UFC Columbus took place tonight from the Columbus Nationwide Arena, and we’ve got you covered with all the results and highlights. Tonight’s main event featured top-10 heavyweights Curtis Blaydes and Chris Daukaus going at it in what many considered a classic grappler vs. striker bout. There were also two major fights in the men’s and women’s flyweight divisions. In the co-main event, Joanne Wood took on Alexa Grasso. There was also a potential title eliminator in the men’s 125 division between Kai Kara-France and Askar Askarov.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO