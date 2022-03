Industrial Supply Company’s CEO Chris Bateman announced in late January that the Board of Directors named Jessica Yurgaitis as President of the 106-year-old, Utah-based business. Previously the Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Yurgaitis is the company’s first woman to take on this leadership role. Yurgaitis’ appointment continues the company’s legacy as a family-run business. She is the great-granddaughter of Industrial Supply’s founder, Rudy Orlob, and is part of the fourth generation of company leadership. Industrial Distribution recently sat down with Yurgaitis to discuss her new role, as well as her goals for the company moving forward.

