HOUSTON — DXP Enterprises Inc. on Friday announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2021. For the fourth quarter, sales grew 26% to $293.1 million, compared to $232.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, while earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter was $0.05 based upon 19.6 million diluted shares, compared to a loss of $0.18 per share in the final quarter of 2020 based on 17.8 million diluted shares. Excluding inventory impairment charges and debt extinguishment costs, earnings per diluted share was $0.13 per share for the fourth quarter of last year.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO