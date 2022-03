The year is off to a relatively slow start regarding cross-border freight, with truck freight across the borders down slightly in January. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, cross-border freight by trucks was down about 1% in January compared with December, when truck freight crossing the borders went down by 5%. November was also a slow month for North American truck freight, resulting in a streak of month-to-month declines.

