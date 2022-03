The stranger was armed with an AK-47, a handgun, and what he believed were divine instructions from God when he knocked on the door of the Horseshoe Bend mobile home where 11-year-old Micah Pecyna lived with his family on March 15, 2020. The man, 46-year-old Benjamin Poirier, had spotted the family at a nearby gas station and followed them to their home north of Boise. When the door opened, Poirier first asked for help — then delivered an unsettling message. ...

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO