BPD arrests man after he crashes car full of stolen property

A nurse was left with three broken ribs and a broken clavicle after she was thrown down the stairs of a Seattle rail station in a brutal unprovoked attack.Alexander Jay, 40, was caught on camera repeatedly throwing the victim and then kicking her during the vicious assault, say King County prosecutors.Police say that the attack was unprovoked and that the 62-tear-old victim needed surgery to fix her broken clavicle.As she got to her feet after the initial attack, security video shows the victim being grabbed again and thrown down another stretch of the concrete steps.The suspect then allegedly tried...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO